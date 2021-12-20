No FA Cup third & fourth round replays

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup third and fourth-round replays have been scrapped this season to help with the fixture backlog caused by Covid-19 postponements.

A number of Premier League and Football League games were called off last weekend after teams returned positive cases during testing.

Last season, no replays took place throughout the competition to "ease pressure" on the football calendar.

The third round of this season's FA Cup takes place between 7 and 10 January.

The final takes place at Wembley Stadium on 14 May.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs have chosen to fulfil festive fixtures despite ongoing disruption caused by coronavirus cases.