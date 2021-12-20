Kieran McKenna's first game in charge of Ipswich should be their Boxing Day trip to Gillingham

New Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna believes he is a "really good match" for the League One club's ambitions.

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman left his job as assistant first-team coach at Manchester United to move to Portman Road on a three-and-a-half year deal.

McKenna has taken over with the Tractor Boys 11th in the table, 10 points outside the play-off places.

"I've put a lot into becoming the best coach I can be, but the ambition all along was to make this step," he said.

"To take the chance to lead a team - I knew that day would come."

McKenna said he had a "big affinity" for Manchester United, the club he supported as a boy and where he coached as part of the backroom teams of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"It's a fantastic club to work for. I was happy there. I could see a future there, but it was an ambition I've had right throughout my coaching career to go into management," he told BBC Look East.

Ipswich were relegated from the Championship in 2018-19 and are now looking to turn their fortunes around following former owner Marcus Evans' sale of the club to US investment group ORG in April.

"When the initial contact came from Ipswich, I knew the background of the club, it's obviously a club with fantastic traditions and history," said McKenna, who watched Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sunderland from the stands.

"I also knew the current situation with the ownership and the investment that has been put into the club and that they're looking to make going forward.

"It was the right time for me to take the step, it's the right profile of club I was looking for and I'm grateful for them giving me this opportunity. I'm confident I'll be able to repay that faith in the future."

He added: "I'm sure that with more time to work with the players, more time to bring in players who fit the profile of what I want, that we'll be able to put a style of play on the pitch that the Ipswich fans will really get behind."