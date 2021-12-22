Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Ross County 2.
Ross County struck a significant blow in the Scottish Premiership relegation fight after beating St Johnstone to move four points clear of the division's bottom side.
Ross Callachan's goal decided the game in Perth, after the County midfielder missed a first-half penalty in a frantic opening to the contest.
The visitors had led through Regan Charles-Cook's dinked opener, but that was cancelled out almost immediately by Jacob Butterfield's speculative deflected effort.
Malky Mackay's County now sit 10th, having moved above Dundee at the halfway stage of the season.
When it doesn't rain, it pours for Callum Davidson. Had this game been played three weeks ago - as it was supposed to, had it not been for a monsoon in Perthshire - St Johnstone would have only been without their long-term injured.
Instead, they have four key players missing through isolation - Zander Clark, Shaun Rooney, Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen.
As a result, the St Johnstone manager made five changes to a side that had lost six on the bounce, and for a very brief moment they found more fight than they have of late.
Following Charles-Cook's opener - a superb dinked finish when played through by Joseph Hungbo - the home fans could be forgiven for thinking they were in for a long night. After all, their side have not scored this season after going behind.
That trend was soon bucked when Butterfield registered his first goal for his new side, but that was about the best of the St Johnstone action in the first-half.
The same old story did threaten to play out for Davidson's side before half-time, when Willie Collum pointed to the spot for one of the clearer hand-ball decisions you'll see this season.
Hungbo, a menace throughout, curled a free-kick off the hand of Craig Bryson after being felled for the set piece award. But the scores remained level after Callachan's stuttering run up was followed by him leathering the post with his penalty.
Despite a brief period of pressure attacking the visitors' goal, St Johnstone would succumb to County's superior attacking play.
Charles-Cook was slipped down the right and Jordan White flashed a header against the post - only for the ball to drop to Callachan six yards out and the midfielder made no mistake at the second time of asking.
Man of the match - Joseph Hungbo
What did we learn?
County's custard-yellow away kit might not be too attractive to the eye, but the football is much, much better. The side play with a confidence rarely found in a team that have only won three times all season.
Charles-Cook and Hungbo could provide the points that keep County safe this season. The Highlanders look a very exciting side when the attacking duo play on either flank. If only they had a striker who could regularly find the back of the net.
Incredibly, this is the ninth draw in 13 league meetings between the two sides, so at least it was predictable.
And so too was St Johnstone's failings in front of goal. They scored just their 10th goal of the term, albeit it was the first time they've scored after going behind this season. January is going to be huge for the Perth side.
What's next?
With the winter break kicking off early, both sides have just one more fixture until the three-week hiatus starts. St Johnstone host Celtic on Sunday (12:30 GMT), while County head to the capital to face Hearts (15:00).
Both games will go ahead with a reduced capacity of 500 fans due to Covid regulations.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameParishAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number5Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number34Player nameButterfieldAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number11Player nameO'HalloranAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number13Player nameBrysonAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
6.00
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number27Player nameSolomon-OtaborAverage rating
5.89
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameMaynard-BrewerAverage rating
8.43
- Squad number20Player nameClarkeAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number3Player nameVokinsAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.22
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
7.05
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Parish
- 5Dendoncker
- 6GordonBooked at 87mins
- 4McCart
- 2Brown
- 8Davidson
- 34ButterfieldBooked at 83mins
- 24BoothSubstituted forMiddletonat 73'minutes
- 11O'HalloranSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 61'minutes
- 13BrysonBooked at 28minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 73'minutes
- 7May
Substitutes
- 3Devine
- 14Middleton
- 16Muller
- 20Sinclair
- 21Crawford
- 26Craig
- 27Solomon-Otabor
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 20Clarke
- 15WatsonSubstituted forRandallat 45'minutes
- 5Baldwin
- 3VokinsBooked at 50mins
- 7Spittal
- 4CancolaSubstituted forSamuelat 70'minutes
- 23Hungbo
- 8Callachan
- 17Charles-CookSubstituted forTillsonat 75'minutes
- 26WhiteBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Randall
- 6Paton
- 9Samuel
- 10Samuel
- 18Burroughs
- 22Tillson
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Ross County 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Brown (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Glenn Middleton following a corner.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ashley Maynard-Brewer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Viv Solomon-Otabor (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Elliot Parish.
Post update
Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ross Callachan following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lars Dendoncker.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Samuel (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Connor Randall.
Post update
Hand ball by Jordan White (Ross County).
Post update
Dominic Samuel (Ross County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ross Callachan.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Jordan Tillson replaces Regan Charles-Cook.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Samuel (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Blair Spittal.