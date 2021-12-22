Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1Ross CountyRoss County2

St Johnstone 1-2 Ross County: Ross Callachan goal earns visitors' win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

County are now four points clear of St Johnstone in the relegation fight
County are now four points clear of St Johnstone in the relegation fight

Ross County struck a significant blow in the Scottish Premiership relegation fight after beating St Johnstone to move four points clear of the division's bottom side.

Ross Callachan's goal decided the game in Perth, after the County midfielder missed a first-half penalty in a frantic opening to the contest.

The visitors had led through Regan Charles-Cook's dinked opener, but that was cancelled out almost immediately by Jacob Butterfield's speculative deflected effort.

Malky Mackay's County now sit 10th, having moved above Dundee at the halfway stage of the season.

When it doesn't rain, it pours for Callum Davidson. Had this game been played three weeks ago - as it was supposed to, had it not been for a monsoon in Perthshire - St Johnstone would have only been without their long-term injured.

Instead, they have four key players missing through isolation - Zander Clark, Shaun Rooney, Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen.

As a result, the St Johnstone manager made five changes to a side that had lost six on the bounce, and for a very brief moment they found more fight than they have of late.

Following Charles-Cook's opener - a superb dinked finish when played through by Joseph Hungbo - the home fans could be forgiven for thinking they were in for a long night. After all, their side have not scored this season after going behind.

That trend was soon bucked when Butterfield registered his first goal for his new side, but that was about the best of the St Johnstone action in the first-half.

The same old story did threaten to play out for Davidson's side before half-time, when Willie Collum pointed to the spot for one of the clearer hand-ball decisions you'll see this season.

Hungbo, a menace throughout, curled a free-kick off the hand of Craig Bryson after being felled for the set piece award. But the scores remained level after Callachan's stuttering run up was followed by him leathering the post with his penalty.

Despite a brief period of pressure attacking the visitors' goal, St Johnstone would succumb to County's superior attacking play.

Charles-Cook was slipped down the right and Jordan White flashed a header against the post - only for the ball to drop to Callachan six yards out and the midfielder made no mistake at the second time of asking.

Man of the match - Joseph Hungbo

Joseph Hungbo
Got an assist, won the penalty, hit the post. Not a bad night's work.

What did we learn?

County's custard-yellow away kit might not be too attractive to the eye, but the football is much, much better. The side play with a confidence rarely found in a team that have only won three times all season.

Charles-Cook and Hungbo could provide the points that keep County safe this season. The Highlanders look a very exciting side when the attacking duo play on either flank. If only they had a striker who could regularly find the back of the net.

Incredibly, this is the ninth draw in 13 league meetings between the two sides, so at least it was predictable.

And so too was St Johnstone's failings in front of goal. They scored just their 10th goal of the term, albeit it was the first time they've scored after going behind this season. January is going to be huge for the Perth side.

What's next?

With the winter break kicking off early, both sides have just one more fixture until the three-week hiatus starts. St Johnstone host Celtic on Sunday (12:30 GMT), while County head to the capital to face Hearts (15:00).

Both games will go ahead with a reduced capacity of 500 fans due to Covid regulations.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number12Player nameParish
    Average rating

    6.13

  2. Squad number5Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    5.22

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.09

  4. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    6.11

  5. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.16

  6. Squad number8Player nameDavidson
    Average rating

    5.95

  7. Squad number34Player nameButterfield
    Average rating

    6.48

  8. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    5.64

  9. Squad number11Player nameO'Halloran
    Average rating

    5.27

  10. Squad number13Player nameBryson
    Average rating

    5.74

  11. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

  1. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    5.92

  2. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    4.18

  3. Squad number27Player nameSolomon-Otabor
    Average rating

    5.89

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameMaynard-Brewer
    Average rating

    8.43

  2. Squad number20Player nameClarke
    Average rating

    7.34

  3. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    7.33

  4. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    7.44

  5. Squad number3Player nameVokins
    Average rating

    7.79

  6. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    7.28

  7. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    7.18

  8. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    7.74

  9. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    7.00

  10. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    8.32

  11. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.22

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    7.14

  2. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    7.05

  3. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    7.05

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Parish
  • 5Dendoncker
  • 6GordonBooked at 87mins
  • 4McCart
  • 2Brown
  • 8Davidson
  • 34ButterfieldBooked at 83mins
  • 24BoothSubstituted forMiddletonat 73'minutes
  • 11O'HalloranSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 61'minutes
  • 13BrysonBooked at 28minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 73'minutes
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 14Middleton
  • 16Muller
  • 20Sinclair
  • 21Crawford
  • 26Craig
  • 27Solomon-Otabor

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 20Clarke
  • 15WatsonSubstituted forRandallat 45'minutes
  • 5Baldwin
  • 3VokinsBooked at 50mins
  • 7Spittal
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forSamuelat 70'minutes
  • 23Hungbo
  • 8Callachan
  • 17Charles-CookSubstituted forTillsonat 75'minutes
  • 26WhiteBooked at 63mins

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 6Paton
  • 9Samuel
  • 10Samuel
  • 18Burroughs
  • 22Tillson
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home9
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Ross County 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Ross County 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Brown (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Glenn Middleton following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viv Solomon-Otabor (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Booking

    Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

  8. Post update

    Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Elliot Parish.

  10. Post update

    Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  11. Booking

    Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone).

  13. Post update

    Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ross Callachan following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lars Dendoncker.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Samuel (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Connor Randall.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordan White (Ross County).

  18. Post update

    Dominic Samuel (Ross County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ross Callachan.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Jordan Tillson replaces Regan Charles-Cook.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Samuel (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers19153141142748
2Celtic19133339112842
3Hearts1996427171033
4Motherwell198472326-328
5Hibernian197572121026
6Dundee Utd197481520-525
7Aberdeen197392323024
8Livingston195591524-920
9St Mirren1931061829-1119
10Ross County194692633-718
11Dundee1944111735-1816
12St Johnstone1935111022-1214
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport