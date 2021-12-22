Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

County are now four points clear of St Johnstone in the relegation fight

Ross County struck a significant blow in the Scottish Premiership relegation fight after beating St Johnstone to move four points clear of the division's bottom side.

Ross Callachan's goal decided the game in Perth, after the County midfielder missed a first-half penalty in a frantic opening to the contest.

The visitors had led through Regan Charles-Cook's dinked opener, but that was cancelled out almost immediately by Jacob Butterfield's speculative deflected effort.

Malky Mackay's County now sit 10th, having moved above Dundee at the halfway stage of the season.

When it doesn't rain, it pours for Callum Davidson. Had this game been played three weeks ago - as it was supposed to, had it not been for a monsoon in Perthshire - St Johnstone would have only been without their long-term injured.

Instead, they have four key players missing through isolation - Zander Clark, Shaun Rooney, Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen.

As a result, the St Johnstone manager made five changes to a side that had lost six on the bounce, and for a very brief moment they found more fight than they have of late.

Following Charles-Cook's opener - a superb dinked finish when played through by Joseph Hungbo - the home fans could be forgiven for thinking they were in for a long night. After all, their side have not scored this season after going behind.

That trend was soon bucked when Butterfield registered his first goal for his new side, but that was about the best of the St Johnstone action in the first-half.

The same old story did threaten to play out for Davidson's side before half-time, when Willie Collum pointed to the spot for one of the clearer hand-ball decisions you'll see this season.

Hungbo, a menace throughout, curled a free-kick off the hand of Craig Bryson after being felled for the set piece award. But the scores remained level after Callachan's stuttering run up was followed by him leathering the post with his penalty.

Despite a brief period of pressure attacking the visitors' goal, St Johnstone would succumb to County's superior attacking play.

Charles-Cook was slipped down the right and Jordan White flashed a header against the post - only for the ball to drop to Callachan six yards out and the midfielder made no mistake at the second time of asking.

Man of the match - Joseph Hungbo

Got an assist, won the penalty, hit the post. Not a bad night's work.

What did we learn?

County's custard-yellow away kit might not be too attractive to the eye, but the football is much, much better. The side play with a confidence rarely found in a team that have only won three times all season.

Charles-Cook and Hungbo could provide the points that keep County safe this season. The Highlanders look a very exciting side when the attacking duo play on either flank. If only they had a striker who could regularly find the back of the net.

Incredibly, this is the ninth draw in 13 league meetings between the two sides, so at least it was predictable.

And so too was St Johnstone's failings in front of goal. They scored just their 10th goal of the term, albeit it was the first time they've scored after going behind this season. January is going to be huge for the Perth side.

What's next?

With the winter break kicking off early, both sides have just one more fixture until the three-week hiatus starts. St Johnstone host Celtic on Sunday (12:30 GMT), while County head to the capital to face Hearts (15:00).

Both games will go ahead with a reduced capacity of 500 fans due to Covid regulations.

