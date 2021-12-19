Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham are out of the Europa Conference League after Uefa ruled they forfeited their final match against Rennes.

The match on 9 December was called off following a Covid outbreak, with 13 positive cases at the London club.

Uefa then said the match could not be rescheduled and referred the matter to its disciplinary body.

It awarded Rennes a 3-0 win and they top the group, with Vitesse runners-up and Spurs finishing third.

