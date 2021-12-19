Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Postecoglou, Turnbull, McGinn
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Former police commander Bernard Higgins has confirmed he will not be joining Celtic, with fans having protested against his prospective appointment to a senior role. (Sun)
Ange Postecoglou joked "all of you were probably running a book on how long I'd last" as he reflected on his first trophy as Celtic manager, the Scottish League Cup secured by winning Sunday's final against Hibernian. (Record)
Celtic's David Turnbull was in tears after injuring his hamstring and being force off in the Scottish League Cup final win over Hibs. (Sun)
Manager Postecolgou says Turnbull's injury was down to fatigue. (Record)
Hibernian caretaker boss David Gray says his side were denied a penalty for a "blatant push" by Carl Starfelt on Ryan Porteous. (Premier Sports via Express)
Gray wants to stay at Hibs, as they club near the appointment of a new manager. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Hibs defender Paul McGinn believes the Scottish League Cup final should have been stopped for a substitution before Celtic scored their second and winning goal. (Sun)
McGinn described Hampden referee John Beaton as "inept". (Herald - subscription required)
Hibernian were not robbed at Hampden and leading Celtic for only 14 seconds was criminal, says former Easter Road striker Tam McManus. (Record)
Aberdeen will be stronger following the January transfer, says manager Stephen Glass. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Jamie Walker would be "delighted" to stay at Hearts if given more opportunities to play. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Barnsley left-back Callum Styles is being looked at by Celtic. (Sun)