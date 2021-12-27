Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland

First Half begins.
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0SunderlandSunderland0
Last updated on .From the section League One
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 3-4-2-1
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|23
|14
|5
|4
|43
|16
|27
|47
|2
|Wigan
|21
|14
|3
|4
|40
|20
|20
|45
|3
|Sunderland
|23
|13
|5
|5
|39
|26
|13
|44
|4
|Plymouth
|24
|12
|7
|5
|38
|25
|13
|43
|5
|Wycombe
|22
|12
|6
|4
|36
|26
|10
|42
|6
|Oxford Utd
|22
|11
|6
|5
|36
|24
|12
|39
|7
|MK Dons
|22
|11
|5
|6
|42
|29
|13
|38
|8
|Sheff Wed
|22
|9
|10
|3
|30
|21
|9
|37
|9
|Portsmouth
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|22
|6
|36
|10
|Accrington
|23
|10
|3
|10
|30
|39
|-9
|33
|11
|Ipswich
|23
|7
|8
|8
|38
|34
|4
|29
|12
|Charlton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|30
|28
|2
|29
|13
|Burton
|22
|8
|4
|10
|24
|28
|-4
|28
|14
|Cheltenham
|23
|7
|7
|9
|29
|42
|-13
|28
|15
|Bolton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|29
|33
|-4
|26
|16
|Cambridge
|23
|6
|8
|9
|32
|38
|-6
|26
|17
|Wimbledon
|20
|6
|7
|7
|30
|32
|-2
|25
|18
|Shrewsbury
|23
|7
|4
|12
|25
|29
|-4
|25
|19
|Fleetwood
|23
|5
|7
|11
|36
|43
|-7
|22
|20
|Lincoln City
|22
|5
|7
|10
|24
|31
|-7
|22
|21
|Morecambe
|22
|5
|5
|12
|29
|44
|-15
|20
|22
|Gillingham
|22
|3
|8
|11
|18
|34
|-16
|17
|23
|Doncaster
|22
|4
|5
|13
|13
|36
|-23
|17
|24
|Crewe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|19
|38
|-19
|15
Romesh chats to Tony Bellew about what winds him up in general and over Christmas in particular
Join Phileas Fogg, played by David Tennant, on his unexpected globetrotting adventure
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.