League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0SunderlandSunderland0

Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jones
  • 2Knoyle
  • 30Blythe
  • 5Olowu
  • 28Horton
  • 29Hasani
  • 14Smith
  • 31Ravenhill
  • 17Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 20Dodoo
  • 10Rowe

Substitutes

  • 7Bogle
  • 12Dahlberg
  • 16Barlow
  • 18Williams
  • 21Cukur
  • 23Gardner
  • 41Faulkner

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 39Hoffmann
  • 26Wright
  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 7Dajaku
  • 24Neil
  • 4Evans
  • 11Gooch
  • 21Pritchard
  • 8Embleton
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 5Alves
  • 17Cirkin
  • 25Younger
  • 33Hume
  • 37Harris
  • 48Mbunga-Kimpioka
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham23145443162747
2Wigan21143440202045
3Sunderland23135539261344
4Plymouth24127538251343
5Wycombe22126436261042
6Oxford Utd22116536241239
7MK Dons22115642291338
8Sheff Wed2291033021937
9Portsmouth2210662822636
10Accrington23103103039-933
11Ipswich237883834429
12Charlton2385103028229
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham237792942-1328
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Cambridge236893238-626
17Wimbledon206773032-225
18Shrewsbury2374122529-425
19Fleetwood2357113643-722
20Lincoln City2257102431-722
21Morecambe2255122944-1520
22Gillingham2238111834-1617
23Doncaster2245131336-2317
24Crewe2236131938-1915
View full League One table

