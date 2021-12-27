Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Bournemouth 1.
A Dominic Solanke header secured Bournemouth's first win in seven games and took them top of the Championship with victory at QPR.
Solanke glanced in for his 18th of the season after 41 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
But QPR, in their first game for 22 days due to Covid, missed the chance to move into the top six with the defeat.
They ended the match with ten men as substitute Andre Dozzell was sent off in injury time for two bookings.
More to follow.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Dieng
- 4Dickie
- 20Dunne
- 6BarbetBooked at 90mins
- 2KakaySubstituted forAdomahat 70'minutes
- 15FieldBooked at 40mins
- 7Johansen
- 3WallaceSubstituted forGrayat 71'minutes
- 10ChairSubstituted forDozzellat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21Willock
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 8Amos
- 11Austin
- 13Archer
- 14Thomas
- 17Dozzell
- 19Gray
- 37Adomah
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 42Travers
- 17Stacey
- 6MephamBooked at 90mins
- 24Cahill
- 33Zemura
- 4L CookSubstituted forPearsonat 90+1'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Lerma
- 10ChristieBooked at 56minsSubstituted forLoweat 82'minutes
- 29BillingBooked at 76mins
- 19StanislasSubstituted forAnthonyat 60'minutes
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 1Nyland
- 11Marcondes
- 12Brady
- 18Lowe
- 22Pearson
- 26Kilkenny
- 32Anthony
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 16,308
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Bournemouth 1.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Ben Pearson (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Chris Mepham (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Lewis Cook.
Post update
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Sam Field tries a through ball, but Stefan Johansen is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).
Post update
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Ryan Christie.
Still a long way to go however...
N'mind. We're top of the league.
AFC FFP looked the stronger.