Championship

Dominic Solanke continued the most prolific season of his career with his 18th goal in the win over QPR

A Dominic Solanke header secured Bournemouth's first win in seven games and took them top of the Championship with victory at QPR.

Solanke glanced in for his 18th of the season after 41 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But QPR, in their first game for 22 days due to Covid, missed the chance to move into the top six with the defeat.

They ended the match with ten men as substitute Andre Dozzell was sent off in injury time for two bookings.

More to follow.