Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers0BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1

QPR 0-1 Bournemouth: Solanke header sends Cherries back to the top of the Championship

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments9

Dominic Solanke
Dominic Solanke continued the most prolific season of his career with his 18th goal in the win over QPR

A Dominic Solanke header secured Bournemouth's first win in seven games and took them top of the Championship with victory at QPR.

Solanke glanced in for his 18th of the season after 41 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But QPR, in their first game for 22 days due to Covid, missed the chance to move into the top six with the defeat.

They ended the match with ten men as substitute Andre Dozzell was sent off in injury time for two bookings.

More to follow.

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 6BarbetBooked at 90mins
  • 2KakaySubstituted forAdomahat 70'minutes
  • 15FieldBooked at 40mins
  • 7Johansen
  • 3WallaceSubstituted forGrayat 71'minutes
  • 10ChairSubstituted forDozzellat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Willock
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 11Austin
  • 13Archer
  • 14Thomas
  • 17Dozzell
  • 19Gray
  • 37Adomah

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 6MephamBooked at 90mins
  • 24Cahill
  • 33Zemura
  • 4L CookSubstituted forPearsonat 90+1'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Lerma
  • 10ChristieBooked at 56minsSubstituted forLoweat 82'minutes
  • 29BillingBooked at 76mins
  • 19StanislasSubstituted forAnthonyat 60'minutes
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 11Marcondes
  • 12Brady
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 32Anthony
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
16,308

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Bournemouth 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Bournemouth 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).

  4. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).

  6. Booking

    Ben Pearson (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Chris Mepham (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Lewis Cook.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Sam Field tries a through ball, but Stefan Johansen is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).

  18. Post update

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Ryan Christie.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by ScottyMan64, today at 19:46

    Parker is the ideal manager to achieve promotion.Every team goes through a bad patch but I reckon the Cherries now will kick on and go on a good run to automatic promotion.

  • Comment posted by Boscombeboy, today at 19:45

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BasedBaller, today at 19:45

    Would love to see QPR promoted.

    Still a long way to go however...

  • Comment posted by No Display Name, today at 19:44

    Is that what you're like at home, QPR?

    N'mind. We're top of the league.

  • Comment posted by lofty66, today at 19:44

    What a let down by the rrrs again ,the home team with only 8 shots and 2 on target are they terrified to have a shot

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 19:44

    Ugly, ugly football and that's just Solanke trying to go past a defender.

    AFC FFP looked the stronger.

  • Comment posted by This is England, today at 19:44

    Scott Parker has got Bournemouth players time wasting & diving to a T ..Not only QPR have been done by them but most of the Championship have! ...If they do go back up they will soon be straight back down again due to VAR.

  • Comment posted by Ben Zona, today at 19:43

    I remember in the 1980s when QPR had a plastic pitch. Now they are just a plastic club.

  • Comment posted by Wendyo, today at 19:43

    Well done Cherries. Ignore the 'Parkerball' jibes. We're top. 😊UTCIAD

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth24137438201846
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn23126541271442
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2410682723436
6Huddersfield2410683129236
7QPR2210573328535
8Stoke2210572621535
9Nottm Forest249783227534
10Coventry229762926334
11Sheff Utd229582928132
12Millwall227962424030
13Blackpool2486102530-530
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2376102635-927
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2328131534-1914
24Derby2361071921-27
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport