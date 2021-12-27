Last updated on .From the section Championship

Colin Kazim-Richards scored the Derby winner just a minute after coming on as a substitute

Wayne Rooney's Derby toppled another of the Championship's top sides as they battled to a hard-fought win over West Bromwich Albion.

Having already seen off Stoke City and Bournemouth on home soil, the up-for-sale Rams again upset the odds to beat the punchless Baggies.

Their sixth league win of the season came thanks to a second-half defensive howler that gifted substitute Colin Kazim-Richards the only goal of the game just a minute after he came on.

Albion, who would have gone second if they had won, also only had themselves to blame after failing to take a string of chances.

But Derby sealed all three points when Ryan Allsop made a stunning late point-blank save to keep out Kyle Bartley's injury-time header.

Both sides were missing key players as a result of Covid-19 protocol - Graeme Shinnie, Kamil Jozwiak, Phil Jagielka and Tom Lawrence for Derby and Alex Mowatt and top scorer Karlan Grant for Albion.

It was also a meeting of the Championship's second-lowest scorers Derby, who average less than a goal a game, and an Albion side with the unenviable tag of being the second tier's most wasteful finishers - so it was never likely to be a high-scoring game.

But, while Derby's fifth home clean sheet of the season, and second in succession, owed much to veteran centre-backs Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies, it was still a ridiculous winning goal.

In attempting to head the ball back to Sam Johnstone, Cedric Kipre had not appreciated until too late that the Albion keeper had left his area and his header rebounded off Johnstone into the path of Kazim-Richards, who slotted into an empty net from 20 yards.

Under Wayne Rooney Derby have reached halfway in this season's Championship having lost just seven times in 23 matches

Albion had chances either side of the Rams' 58th-minute winner, the best of them falling to Callum Robinson, who fired straight at Allsop, and Jordan Hugill, whose low shot slid wide.

Then, seconds from the final whistle, Allsop stayed alert to keep out Bartley's header and lift Derby to within 14 points of safety at their halfway point of the season.

What's next?

Following the cancellation of their scheduled home game with Covid-hit Preston on Wednesday night, this was Albion's final game of 2021. Derby are still due to be in action on Wednesday at Stoke.

There is then due to be another round of New Year holiday fixtures with Albion scheduled to host Cardiff on 2 January (14:00 GMT) and the Rams at Reading the following day (15:00 GMT).