Match ends, Derby County 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Wayne Rooney's Derby toppled another of the Championship's top sides as they battled to a hard-fought win over West Bromwich Albion.
Having already seen off Stoke City and Bournemouth on home soil, the up-for-sale Rams again upset the odds to beat the punchless Baggies.
Their sixth league win of the season came thanks to a second-half defensive howler that gifted substitute Colin Kazim-Richards the only goal of the game just a minute after he came on.
Albion, who would have gone second if they had won, also only had themselves to blame after failing to take a string of chances.
But Derby sealed all three points when Ryan Allsop made a stunning late point-blank save to keep out Kyle Bartley's injury-time header.
- More EFL postponements due to Covid-19
- Championship: Half-term reports
- Kirchner withdraws bid to buy Derby
Both sides were missing key players as a result of Covid-19 protocol - Graeme Shinnie, Kamil Jozwiak, Phil Jagielka and Tom Lawrence for Derby and Alex Mowatt and top scorer Karlan Grant for Albion.
It was also a meeting of the Championship's second-lowest scorers Derby, who average less than a goal a game, and an Albion side with the unenviable tag of being the second tier's most wasteful finishers - so it was never likely to be a high-scoring game.
But, while Derby's fifth home clean sheet of the season, and second in succession, owed much to veteran centre-backs Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies, it was still a ridiculous winning goal.
In attempting to head the ball back to Sam Johnstone, Cedric Kipre had not appreciated until too late that the Albion keeper had left his area and his header rebounded off Johnstone into the path of Kazim-Richards, who slotted into an empty net from 20 yards.
Albion had chances either side of the Rams' 58th-minute winner, the best of them falling to Callum Robinson, who fired straight at Allsop, and Jordan Hugill, whose low shot slid wide.
Then, seconds from the final whistle, Allsop stayed alert to keep out Bartley's header and lift Derby to within 14 points of safety at their halfway point of the season.
What's next?
Following the cancellation of their scheduled home game with Covid-hit Preston on Wednesday night, this was Albion's final game of 2021. Derby are still due to be in action on Wednesday at Stoke.
There is then due to be another round of New Year holiday fixtures with Albion scheduled to host Cardiff on 2 January (14:00 GMT) and the Rams at Reading the following day (15:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 3-4-3
- 31Allsop
- 2Byrne
- 16StearmanBooked at 50mins
- 33DaviesBooked at 18mins
- 36EboseleSubstituted forCashinat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 42ThompsonBooked at 20mins
- 8Bird
- 3Forsyth
- 38Knight
- 48PlangeSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 57'minutes
- 9BaldockSubstituted forMorrisonat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Marshall
- 11Morrison
- 13Kazim-Richards
- 17Sibley
- 35Watson
- 41Cashin
- 43Williams
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Johnstone
- 21Kipré
- 5Bartley
- 16ClarkeBooked at 36mins
- 2FurlongSubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 76'minutes
- 8Livermore
- 14Molumby
- 3Townsend
- 11DianganaSubstituted forHugillat 63'minutes
- 7Robinson
- 20ReachSubstituted forFellowsat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Ajayi
- 17Hugill
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 35Ashworth
- 41Fellows
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 24,846
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Booking
Eiran Cashin (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ryan Allsop.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Robinson with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Hugill.
Post update
Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Eiran Cashin replaces Festy Ebosele.
Post update
Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Fellows with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cédric Kipré with a cross.
Post update
Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Derby County).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Taylor Gardner-Hickman replaces Darnell Furlong.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Curtis Davies (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
I've thought him a twit (being polite) for some of his off field behaviour
But kudos to him for sticking with Derby & all he's done for them
I might put a cheeky fiver on him keeping them up.
Hope he/they does/do
What a manager.
Question for Guochuan Lai, where are you sir and why did you veto signing Chris Wilder when he wanted to come to us?
Fair enough, Ismael's had no money to spend, but we should be better with the players we've got and we're so dull to watch now.
ALBION FAN SURVEY -
Thumbs up for sacking Ismael & thumbs down for keeping him
Even if we go down, I hope they can keep the nucleus of the squad together so that they can come storming back up to the Premiership as they did
from the old Div3 to Div1 in successive seasons back in the late-80's.
COYR
Good luck to you all ramfans!!
YNWA JF97
Those are both historic clubs, won nearly everything there is to win in the club game. Show them some respect, BBC. I very rarely see, Klopp's Liverpool or Tuchel's Chelsea. They aren't the toys of ex-England internationals, they're clubs that have been around over a century, and will be around long after their current boss has gone.
Dreadful, dreadful appointment by the Albion board.