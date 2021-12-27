Championship
DerbyDerby County1West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Derby 1-0 West Brom: Baggies' defensive howler gifts three points to Rooney's Rams

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments142

Colin Kazim-Richards scores the Derby winner against West Brom
Colin Kazim-Richards scored the Derby winner just a minute after coming on as a substitute

Wayne Rooney's Derby toppled another of the Championship's top sides as they battled to a hard-fought win over West Bromwich Albion.

Having already seen off Stoke City and Bournemouth on home soil, the up-for-sale Rams again upset the odds to beat the punchless Baggies.

Their sixth league win of the season came thanks to a second-half defensive howler that gifted substitute Colin Kazim-Richards the only goal of the game just a minute after he came on.

Albion, who would have gone second if they had won, also only had themselves to blame after failing to take a string of chances.

But Derby sealed all three points when Ryan Allsop made a stunning late point-blank save to keep out Kyle Bartley's injury-time header.

Both sides were missing key players as a result of Covid-19 protocol - Graeme Shinnie, Kamil Jozwiak, Phil Jagielka and Tom Lawrence for Derby and Alex Mowatt and top scorer Karlan Grant for Albion.

It was also a meeting of the Championship's second-lowest scorers Derby, who average less than a goal a game, and an Albion side with the unenviable tag of being the second tier's most wasteful finishers - so it was never likely to be a high-scoring game.

But, while Derby's fifth home clean sheet of the season, and second in succession, owed much to veteran centre-backs Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies, it was still a ridiculous winning goal.

In attempting to head the ball back to Sam Johnstone, Cedric Kipre had not appreciated until too late that the Albion keeper had left his area and his header rebounded off Johnstone into the path of Kazim-Richards, who slotted into an empty net from 20 yards.

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney
Under Wayne Rooney Derby have reached halfway in this season's Championship having lost just seven times in 23 matches

Albion had chances either side of the Rams' 58th-minute winner, the best of them falling to Callum Robinson, who fired straight at Allsop, and Jordan Hugill, whose low shot slid wide.

Then, seconds from the final whistle, Allsop stayed alert to keep out Bartley's header and lift Derby to within 14 points of safety at their halfway point of the season.

What's next?

Following the cancellation of their scheduled home game with Covid-hit Preston on Wednesday night, this was Albion's final game of 2021. Derby are still due to be in action on Wednesday at Stoke.

There is then due to be another round of New Year holiday fixtures with Albion scheduled to host Cardiff on 2 January (14:00 GMT) and the Rams at Reading the following day (15:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 3-4-3

  • 31Allsop
  • 2Byrne
  • 16StearmanBooked at 50mins
  • 33DaviesBooked at 18mins
  • 36EboseleSubstituted forCashinat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 42ThompsonBooked at 20mins
  • 8Bird
  • 3Forsyth
  • 38Knight
  • 48PlangeSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 57'minutes
  • 9BaldockSubstituted forMorrisonat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Marshall
  • 11Morrison
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 17Sibley
  • 35Watson
  • 41Cashin
  • 43Williams

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Johnstone
  • 21Kipré
  • 5Bartley
  • 16ClarkeBooked at 36mins
  • 2FurlongSubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 76'minutes
  • 8Livermore
  • 14Molumby
  • 3Townsend
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forHugillat 63'minutes
  • 7Robinson
  • 20ReachSubstituted forFellowsat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 17Hugill
  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 35Ashworth
  • 41Fellows
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
24,846

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home3
Away19
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Derby County 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Derby County 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  3. Booking

    Eiran Cashin (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ryan Allsop.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Robinson with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Hugill.

  8. Post update

    Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Eiran Cashin replaces Festy Ebosele.

  11. Post update

    Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Fellows with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cédric Kipré with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Byrne (Derby County).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Taylor Gardner-Hickman replaces Darnell Furlong.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion).

  20. Post update

    Curtis Davies (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

145 comments

  • Comment posted by bovrilgate, today at 17:18

    Fair play to Rooney for sticking with an almost impossible task.

    • Reply posted by macca, today at 18:16

      macca replied:
      I think if I was on 90k a week and all the perks that go with it I’d stick with an almost impossible task.

  • Comment posted by mopeysky, today at 17:24

    As a Liverpool fan, I've hated Rooney for his brilliance at playing the game against us, he was a 'thorn', yet you had to admire his ability
    I've thought him a twit (being polite) for some of his off field behaviour
    But kudos to him for sticking with Derby & all he's done for them
    I might put a cheeky fiver on him keeping them up.
    Hope he/they does/do

    • Reply posted by YvesCFC, today at 17:38

      YvesCFC replied:
      Your whole comment could have been summed up with the last three sentences but you needed to add a prologue as well, we don't care about you man.

  • Comment posted by T28ColdBlowLion, today at 17:21

    Respect to all at DCFC (except Mel Morris & cohorts). To have to sell best players, sign no-one, have to cope with 2 sets of points deductions totalling -22 and to lift themselves from Rooney to players to fans to give each game their best shot. Remarkable effort and puts the plastic glory hunter fans who moan their proverbial off when they don’t win every game well and truly in perspective 👏

    • Reply posted by bovrilgate, today at 17:46

      bovrilgate replied:
      Well said MillWall !

  • Comment posted by Paul the Canary, today at 17:35

    I carry no torch for Derby, the club is where it is due to financial misdemeanours BUT there’s a part of me that admires the manager and team for putting up a fight.

    • Reply posted by shd1970, today at 17:53

      shd1970 replied:
      …except they shouldn’t even be in the championship this season should they

  • Comment posted by MarkDH, today at 17:17

    Baggies fan here. Well done Derby. Albion need new strikers and a new manager and preferably a new owner too in the new year. What a shower.

    • Reply posted by One_Eyed_Cat, today at 17:24

      One_Eyed_Cat replied:
      We'd just be happy with a new owner(s)!!

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 17:23

    Fair play to Derby for having a proper go when heads could have dropped some time ago . Rooney doing a good job there ,

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:13

    Hats off to Wayne Rooney's Derby County 👍
    What a manager.

    • Reply posted by keithcottage, today at 17:24

      keithcottage replied:
      Not at all keen on derby but most of us are daring to hope they stay up with all the fight they are showing

  • Comment posted by ahealyCOV, today at 17:18

    Anything other than bottom would be a massive achievement for Derby. Dare to dream rams fans......

  • Comment posted by bigbadwolf2018, today at 17:18

    Well done Derby. Low quality game but important points and I hope Derby pull off the miracle. Albion are dire with a one tactic manager and a team lacking any real quality. I think most neutrals would agree with me when I say I hope Albion don’t come back up as they’re just a waste of time in the top league.

    • Reply posted by Hang on a minute, today at 17:35

      Hang on a minute replied:
      Oh dear ,obviously a dingle ,agree with you we haven't got an owner that's ever going to put a penny in, never have,enjoy your owners ,before they realise, can't break into top 6,and sell up leaving you bankrup

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 17:40

    Congratulation Derby on a well deserved win.

    Question for Guochuan Lai, where are you sir and why did you veto signing Chris Wilder when he wanted to come to us?

    Fair enough, Ismael's had no money to spend, but we should be better with the players we've got and we're so dull to watch now.

    ALBION FAN SURVEY -
    Thumbs up for sacking Ismael & thumbs down for keeping him

    • Reply posted by Hang on a minute, today at 17:57

      Hang on a minute replied:
      Pointless survey ,how long was it 3 months in the summer before we actually got a manager who would come with no money to spend, you get what you pay for !

  • Comment posted by Andrew D, today at 17:45

    Went to the game today. Ref was poor, missing fouls for both sides. WBA fans turned up in great numbers but seemed nervous and a little subdued. Comdedy goal to be honest, but that’s football one chance, one goal and three points. WBA seemed dangerous but weren’t able to make the connection and wasted a lot of chances with tame and misdirected shots. Got a bit feisty at times and good to watch

  • Comment posted by Marklf, today at 17:36

    Yet another catalogue of missed chances from an inept WBA, managed by an inept manager who was appointed by an inept board. Hugill cannot be considered a footballer let alone a striker,he’s shocking. WBA have only themselves to blame.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 17:46

    Young lads of Derby should hold their heads up and be proud of how they are battling. Rooney finding a good blend of youth and experience and instilling a passion to compete.
    Even if we go down, I hope they can keep the nucleus of the squad together so that they can come storming back up to the Premiership as they did
    from the old Div3 to Div1 in successive seasons back in the late-80's.
    COYR

  • Comment posted by James Paterson, today at 17:18

    Would be great to see off the field incompetence overcome by what happens on the field.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 17:41

    This is why West brom are yo yo club no future in the prem

  • Comment posted by DLG71, today at 17:35

    I really hope wazza can keep this club up this season but it’s gonna be effin hard!!

    Good luck to you all ramfans!!

    YNWA JF97

  • Comment posted by Demented, today at 17:52

    with everything the players and Wayne Rooney are having to put up by the criminal financial missmanagement by the present owner and his co-orts, I can admire what they are trying to do on the pitch . Never be a fan of Wayne but he is and has shown bottle to stay there and it could be the making of him as a manager. . . also anyone would have had him as a goalscorer when he was playing !

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 17:59

    Wayne Rooney's Derby, Gerrard's Villa.

    Those are both historic clubs, won nearly everything there is to win in the club game. Show them some respect, BBC. I very rarely see, Klopp's Liverpool or Tuchel's Chelsea. They aren't the toys of ex-England internationals, they're clubs that have been around over a century, and will be around long after their current boss has gone.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 18:05

      Ceefax replied:
      Well said. Naming the 'ex-player followed by the team' nonsense is so cringeable and should be outlawed. The Manager is never bigger than the club and should not be presented as such by the media.

  • Comment posted by Partisan Baggie, today at 17:47

    I hope Valerie gets sacked.

    Dreadful, dreadful appointment by the Albion board.

    • Reply posted by The DOOG, today at 18:03

      The DOOG replied:
      He wont get sacked, this board are clueless and penny pinching.

  • Comment posted by t d , today at 17:41

    Good old West Brom, didn’t the defence realise present giving was 2 days ago

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth24137438201846
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn23126541271442
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2410682723436
6Huddersfield2410683129236
7QPR2210573328535
8Stoke2210572621535
9Nottm Forest249783227534
10Coventry229762926334
11Sheff Utd229582928132
12Millwall227962424030
13Blackpool2486102530-530
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2376102635-927
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2328131534-1914
24Derby2361071921-27
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport