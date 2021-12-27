Championship
DerbyDerby County15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 3-5-2

  • 31Allsop
  • 33Davies
  • 16Stearman
  • 3Forsyth
  • 2Byrne
  • 38Knight
  • 8Bird
  • 42Thompson
  • 36Ebosele
  • 9Baldock
  • 48Plange

Substitutes

  • 1Marshall
  • 11Morrison
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 17Sibley
  • 35Watson
  • 41Cashin
  • 43Williams

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Johnstone
  • 21Kipré
  • 5Bartley
  • 16Clarke
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 14Molumby
  • 3Townsend
  • 11Diangana
  • 7Robinson
  • 20Reach

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 17Hugill
  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 35Ashworth
  • 41Fellows
Referee:
James Linington

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham23136451193245
2Bournemouth23127437201743
3Blackburn23126541271442
4West Brom23118430171341
5Middlesbrough2410682723436
6Huddersfield2410683129236
7QPR2110563327635
8Stoke2210572621535
9Nottm Forest249783227534
10Coventry229762926334
11Sheff Utd229582928132
12Millwall227962424030
13Blackpool2486102530-530
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2376102635-927
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2328131534-1914
24Derby2251071821-34
