Derby County v West Bromwich Albion

DerbyDerby County15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 3-5-2
- 31Allsop
- 33Davies
- 16Stearman
- 3Forsyth
- 2Byrne
- 38Knight
- 8Bird
- 42Thompson
- 36Ebosele
- 9Baldock
- 48Plange
Substitutes
- 1Marshall
- 11Morrison
- 13Kazim-Richards
- 17Sibley
- 35Watson
- 41Cashin
- 43Williams
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Johnstone
- 21Kipré
- 5Bartley
- 16Clarke
- 2Furlong
- 8Livermore
- 14Molumby
- 3Townsend
- 11Diangana
- 7Robinson
- 20Reach
Substitutes
- 6Ajayi
- 17Hugill
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 35Ashworth
- 41Fellows
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match report to appear here.