Last updated on .From the section European Football

Napoli won for the first time in four league games to go second in Serie A

Napoli ended a three-game winless run in Serie A with a victory at AC Milan that saw them move above the hosts and within four points of leaders Inter.

Elif Elmas headed in at the front post from a corner after five minutes to score what proved to be the winner.

Franck Kessie thought he had levelled for the hosts at the San Siro in the 90th minute but after a lengthy check it was chalked off for a tight offside.

Olivier Giroud was ruled to be offside when on the floor in the build-up.

It was a vital win for Napoli who had slipped off the pace following successive defeats.

They move into second place in the table, on the same points as Milan but above them on goal difference.