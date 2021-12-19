Italian Serie A
AC Milan 0-1 Napoli: Visitors go above hosts with win

Napoli won for the first time in four league games to go second in Serie A
Napoli ended a three-game winless run in Serie A with a victory at AC Milan that saw them move above the hosts and within four points of leaders Inter.

Elif Elmas headed in at the front post from a corner after five minutes to score what proved to be the winner.

Franck Kessie thought he had levelled for the hosts at the San Siro in the 90th minute but after a lengthy check it was chalked off for a tight offside.

Olivier Giroud was ruled to be offside when on the floor in the build-up.

It was a vital win for Napoli who had slipped off the pace following successive defeats.

They move into second place in the table, on the same points as Milan but above them on goal difference.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 25FlorenziSubstituted forKaluluat 86'minutes
  • 23Tomori
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forBennacerat 78'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 78'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forGiroudat 63'minutes
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 63'minutes
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 4Bennacer
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 9Giroud
  • 20Kalulu
  • 27Maldini
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante

Napoli

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Ospina
  • 2MalcuitBooked at 67mins
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 22Di LorenzoBooked at 33mins
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 4DemmeSubstituted forLobotkaat 54'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forPolitanoat 77'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forOunasat 77'minutes
  • 7ElmasSubstituted forGhoulamat 86'minutes
  • 37PetagnaSubstituted forMertensat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 12Marfella
  • 14Mertens
  • 21Politano
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 33Ounas
  • 59Zanoli
  • 68Lobotka
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 0, Napoli 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 0, Napoli 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).

  6. Post update

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Franck Kessié tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).

  9. Post update

    Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal AC Milan 0-1 Napoli.

  11. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Faouzi Ghoulam replaces Eljif Elmas.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Alessandro Florenzi.

  16. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Kevin Malcuit.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessio Romagnoli.

  18. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Andrea Petagna.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Junior Messias.

