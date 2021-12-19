Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Cadiz 0.
Real Madrid were denied an eighth consecutive La Liga victory after being held by relegation strugglers Cadiz at the Bernabeu.
The result leaves Real six points clear at the top of the table having played a game more than second-placed Sevilla.
The hosts dominated throughout, registering 36 efforts on goal to the visitors' four.
However, despite creating several good openings it became a night of frustration for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior flattered to deceive on his 100th league appearance for Real and Eden Hazard was largely a peripheral figure on his first La Liga start since mid-September.
Karim Benzema was another to disappoint, while Alvaro Negredo missed a late opportunity to give the visitors a much-needed victory that would have lifted them out of the bottom three.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23MendySubstituted forNachoat 82'minutes
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forJovicat 70'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 26mins
- 8Kroos
- 7E Hazard
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 16Jovic
- 19Ceballos
- 25Camavinga
- 26López Andúgar
- 27Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
- 40Fuidias
- 44Gonzalez Carmona
Cádiz
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ledesma
- 15Akapo
- 16Torres RuizBooked at 64mins
- 3Jiménez Jarque
- 22Espino
- 14AlejoSubstituted forChapelaat 71'minutes
- 12AlarcónSubstituted forLópez Gutiérrezat 90+4'minutes
- 2JønssonSubstituted forBastidaat 85'minutes
- 21Sobrino
- 8Fernández Iglesias
- 9LozanoSubstituted forNegredoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4López Gutiérrez
- 5Haroyan
- 10Perea
- 11Jiménez
- 13Gil
- 18Negredo
- 27Chapela
- 28Calderón
- 29Osmajic
- 30Bastida
- 32Chust
- 36Parra
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 38,818
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home36
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Cadiz 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cadiz. Marcos Mauro replaces Tomás Alarcón.
Post update
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cadiz).
Post update
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Carlos Akapo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Cala.
Post update
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Cala.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Cadiz. Álvaro Bastida replaces Jens Jønsson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jens Jønsson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.