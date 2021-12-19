Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid0CádizCádiz0

Real Madrid 0-0 Cádiz: Hosts frustrated as visitors earn battling draw in Bernabeu

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Junior was making his 100th La Liga appearance for Real Madrid

Real Madrid were denied an eighth consecutive La Liga victory after being held by relegation strugglers Cadiz at the Bernabeu.

The result leaves Real six points clear at the top of the table having played a game more than second-placed Sevilla.

The hosts dominated throughout, registering 36 efforts on goal to the visitors' four.

However, despite creating several good openings it became a night of frustration for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior flattered to deceive on his 100th league appearance for Real and Eden Hazard was largely a peripheral figure on his first La Liga start since mid-September.

Karim Benzema was another to disappoint, while Alvaro Negredo missed a late opportunity to give the visitors a much-needed victory that would have lifted them out of the bottom three.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendySubstituted forNachoat 82'minutes
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forJovicat 70'minutes
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 26mins
  • 8Kroos
  • 7E Hazard
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 16Jovic
  • 19Ceballos
  • 25Camavinga
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 27Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 40Fuidias
  • 44Gonzalez Carmona

Cádiz

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ledesma
  • 15Akapo
  • 16Torres RuizBooked at 64mins
  • 3Jiménez Jarque
  • 22Espino
  • 14AlejoSubstituted forChapelaat 71'minutes
  • 12AlarcónSubstituted forLópez Gutiérrezat 90+4'minutes
  • 2JønssonSubstituted forBastidaat 85'minutes
  • 21Sobrino
  • 8Fernández Iglesias
  • 9LozanoSubstituted forNegredoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4López Gutiérrez
  • 5Haroyan
  • 10Perea
  • 11Jiménez
  • 13Gil
  • 18Negredo
  • 27Chapela
  • 28Calderón
  • 29Osmajic
  • 30Bastida
  • 32Chust
  • 36Parra
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
38,818

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamCádiz
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home36
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Cadiz 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Cadiz 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Cadiz. Marcos Mauro replaces Tomás Alarcón.

  6. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cadiz).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Carlos Akapo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Cala.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Cala.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Cadiz. Álvaro Bastida replaces Jens Jønsson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jens Jønsson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid18134139152443
2Sevilla17114228121637
3Real Betis18103532211133
4Rayo Vallecano189362618830
5Atl Madrid178542820829
6Real Sociedad188552020029
7Barcelona177642821727
8Valencia176742623325
9Ath Bilbao185941614224
10Espanyol186572021-123
11Villarreal175752118322
12Osasuna185761722-522
13Celta Vigo185582022-220
14Mallorca184861727-1020
15Granada174762125-419
16Getafe183691220-815
17Elche183691827-915
18Alavés1743101324-1115
19Cádiz182881531-1614
20Levante170891632-168
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport