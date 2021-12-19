Last updated on .From the section Football

Risborough Rangers players celebrate (left) and Arsenal lift the 2004 Premier League title

Princes Risborough and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium are only 45 miles apart - but there is an enormous gulf between the Buckinghamshire town's football team and the Gunners.

Risborough Rangers, though, have gone one better than Arsenal with an unbeaten run of 50 league games.

Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' were not beaten in 49 Premier League matches between a 3-2 home defeat by Leeds on 4 May 2003 and a 2-0 loss at Manchester United on 24 October 2004.

Ninth-tier Risborough Rangers reached their half-century with a 4-1 victory over beat Oxhey Jets at the weekend, and you have to go back to the 2018-19 season since they last lost a league match.

Almost 200 watched the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division game at the weekend, the number boosted by some Wycombe Wanderers supporters after their League One fixture was postponed because of Covid-19.

"I'm incredibly proud we've got to that milestone," Rangers manager Mark Eaton told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We've always had the mantra of trying to take one game at a time and it wasn't really until about four or five games ago that people started talking about getting to 50.

"I'm glad it's over now and we can maybe set other goals because I didn't want it to be the main thrust of what we were doing - we've just got to try to win every game, to be honest."

Marcus Mealing scored two of Risborough's goals against Oxhey Jets

Risborough won 20 and drew three of their 23 games in 2019-20 and won all six games played in a Covid-shortened 2020-21, when they were playing in the Hellenic League Division One East.

The team were switched back to the SML for this season and are four points clear at the top of the table, following 15 wins and three draws.

"I think it's really credit to the mentality of the players that they never know when they're beaten. Even when we've been up against it or we've had adversity in the game we've found a way of bouncing back," said Eaton, who was appointed in November 2018 following spells in charge of clubs including Aylesbury United, Hemel Town and Arlesey Town.

"We're a small club, it's a small town - we're not too big for our boots, we're not thinking we've arrived or thinking that we're something we're not.

"I'm here in this era where the club's going places and doing really well, but it's taken years and years of work and effort from all the committee members that's given us the opportunity to do what we've done now.

"I'm so pleased that I've been able to, in some small way, contribute to help the club become a little bit bigger and well known."

The numbers game can continue for Rangers, should they wish to look beyond England.

Bayern Munich were unbeaten in 53 games from 2012-2014, AC Milan managed 58 matches from 1991-93 and Scottish giants Celtic went 69 domestic games without defeat until December 2017.

Risborough's next game is away to Holmer Green on 30 December.