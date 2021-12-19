Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Play was halted in the first half at Elland Road after an allegation of racism

The Football Association has launched an investigation into an alleged racist incident during Arsenal's 4-1 Premier League win at Leeds on Saturday.

Gunners substitute Rob Holding approached the fourth official in the 33rd minute, saying he had heard racial abuse from a Leeds supporter.

Play was halted as referee Andre Mariner consulted with match officials and one arrest was made.

Leeds condemned the incident in a statement released after the game.

It said: "Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a lifetime ban for all Leeds United games."

Leeds have now lost their past three Premier League games and sit just five points above the relegation zone.