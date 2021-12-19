Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are third in the Premier League table after 17 games

Chelsea are "angry" that their request to postpone Sunday's Premier League game at Wolves because of a Covid-19 outbreak was rejected, said Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German boss said the club thought it had "a strong case regarding the security and health of players".

"It is very hard to understand it," said Tuchel, who confirmed there are seven positive cases at the club.

Six of the league's 10 weekend matches have been postponed because of Covid.

Chelsea were already without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi because of positive Covid tests.

As a result, the European champions have only been able to name four outfield players on their bench for the game at Wolves. Among them is midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who has been out for 11 games.

"We applied to not play and put the situation under control and it was rejected," Tuchel said.

"We were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, were in meetings together, in dinner and lunch - and the situation does not feel like it will stop.

"We end up with players who play coming from injuries and we take the risk.

"I am worried from a medical point of view, we have had four days of consecutive positive tests. How will it stop if we are in a bus together and in meetings together?

"We are disappointed, we are a bit angry."