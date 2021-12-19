Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The current deal allows for 48 Scottish Premiership games - plus six play-off ties - to be shown live each season

A SPFL board meeting on Monday will discuss a report that suggests Scottish football broadcast revenues could swell to as much as £50m per year.

The figure comes from Deloitte's review into the game and is an uplift on the £32m per annum received for the current five-year deals, which run to 2025.

The clubs who initiated the report - Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibernian - will be at the meeting.

Celtic have also been invited to join board members Rangers and Ross County.

Hamilton Academical, Dunfermline Athletic and Forfar Athletic will also be in attendance as elected representatives of the lower leagues.

At the club's annual meeting last week, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack intimated that clubs could earn significantly more.

"We believe we can get to £50m in the next five-to-10 years," he said. "We believe there's an immediate 20-30 per cent increase and we're working on that with Deloitte.

"We think there is an opportunity, broadcasting wise, to potentially put another package together of other games. Some of the analysis against other leagues has shown that we don't give very many games compared to other leagues.

"That's one aspect domestically. Internationally as well, I think there's a strong feeling from this that we could be doing better internationally with selling the Scottish game as an authentic game.

"I don't have the specific data. But what I can tell you is that it's our understanding that the viewing of Scottish football with Sky has gone up by at least 30 per cent."