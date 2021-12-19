'St Johnstone are bang in trouble... it doesn't look good'

Two-hundred and fourteen days after lifting the Scottish Cup to complete an unimaginable trophy double, St Johnstone could find themselves four points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

The Perth side host Ross County - the side nearest to them in the league - on Wednesday in a crucial rearranged game on the back of a fifth straight defeat, against Motherwell on Saturday.

Callum Davidson's side are on course to be the lowest scorers the Scottish Premiership has ever had as relegation becomes a distinct prospect at the halfway point of the season. But how did it all go so wrong, so soon?

Transfer woes and injuries

The season got off to a less-than-ideal start when St Johnstone sold captain and centre-back Jason Kerr to Wigan and instrumental midfielder Ali McCann to Preston North End late on deadline day.

Those pair formed the spine of a formidably organised team, with McCann bringing composure and quality to the midfield, and Kerr adding leadership and defensive nous at the heart of their back three.

It left the club with no time to bring in replacements, and they have relied mainly on loan signings. Five came in on temporary deals and all but one - midfielder Ali Crawford - were aged 22 or under.

Davidson was also forced to source free agents after the deadline, with defender Efe Ambrose followed by, more recently, midfielder Jacob Butterfield and winger Viv Solomon-Otobor, both of whom had not played since the summer.

And Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen was late in joining up with the squad due to visa issues.

When you add all of that to a long-term injury to influential playmaker David Wotherspoon and a spell on the sidelines for striker Stevie May, who got 16 goals between them last term, it makes for a thin squad.

Worst top-flight attack

St Johnstone's success last season was not built on a prolific attack. They scored just 36 goals in finishing fifth in the Premiership - an average of less than a goal per game.

However, this term the goals have truly dried up. They have managed only nine in 18 games, by far the fewest in the division.

They average just over two shots on target per game, but even then they have an expected goals rating of just under 13. That means even when do create good chances, they regularly fail to take them.

St Johnstone's strikers failed to muster a shot on target against Motherwell, the third game in a row that has happened and they have gone four games without scoring as a team.

The loss of players such as McCann, Wotherspoon, and the departed Craig Conway, Guy Melamed, and Scott Tanser doesn't help because they registered 21 goals and 18 assists between them last term.

But St Johnstone's success was built on the strength of the collective in their 3-4-2-1 system. Losing parts of that requires like-for-like replacements to come in.

The loss of a player of McCann's quality in midfield disrupts the ability to keep the ball and feed the wing-backs, which affects the number and quality of deliveries for the strikers.

Davidson seems reluctant to the change the formation which brought such success, which means January becomes a crucial month to bring in more suitable players.

"They need help, they need personnel. They've been sold short in the last window and Callum needs help," former St Johnstone player Allan Preston said on BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

Losing the fight

What made St Johnstone a success, more than anything else, was that they were a nightmare to play against.

They pressed really smartly, and also defended deep brilliantly when they needed to. Their defence is still in relatively good shape - they have only let in 20 goals in the league so far.

However, there are worrying signs in recent games in terms of the amount of chances they are conceding. They are outperforming their expected goals conceded by almost five, which means they ought to have let in more.

That is largely down to the performances of goalkeeper Zander Clark, who has one of the best save percentages in the Premiership.

Rangers managed 27 shots against them on Wednesday - 20 inside the box - and more worryingly Dundee managed 13 inside St Johnstone's penalty area at the beginning of the month.

As the goals have dried up, results have taken a hit, and confidence appears low. Again, the missing parts of last season's well-oiled machine are making life difficult.

"The alarming point for me was when they lost at Dundee," Preston said. "They never laid a glove on them and that's not like St Johnstone. They can get beaten by the better side, but they're always in the game and make it difficult.

"Livingston are fighting, Ross County are fighting, Dundee have had a couple of decent results recently and St Johnstone have lost their fight at the moment. They need to get it back.

"This is the first time I can safely say I'm worried about St Johnstone going down."

Manager Davidson seemed to agree his side lacked fight following the Motherwell defeat, saying his side were "bullied".

"At the moment, we're not competing well enough basically and I take the brunt of the responsibility for that," he added.

Davidson was on cloud nine in May following a glorious first season in management. He would have been all too aware of the challenge of getting even close to that success this season.

Their toils so far prove just how difficult life can be as a football manager.