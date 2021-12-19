Scotland's top-10 women's football clubs will hold a Zoom call on Monday with Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster in a meeting that could lead to the current men's governing body overseeing SWPL1 and becoming responsible for attracting future revenue. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Rangers are open to selling Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi for £12m during the January transfer window despite the 23-year-old being a regular starter under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Ibrox Noise) external-link

Ianis Hagi has apologised to Rangers fans after the midfielder's attempt at a Rabona gifted possession to Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday and led to Darren Watson heading off the crossbar in stoppage time as the Scottish champions escaped with a 1-0 victory to extend their Scottish Premiership lead. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

French full-back Sacha Boey has revealed that he had a straight choice between a £2.2m transfer to Celtic or Galatasaray from Rennes in the summer and the 21-year-old does not regret his decision based on the size of the club, the fervour of the fans and prospects of winning trophies. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson wants to keep a hold of Jamie Walker, who scored their side's winner on Saturday against Dundee as a substitute, but says the 28-year-old winger's future is likely to be made by the player, wanted on loan by Livingston and St Johnsotone, himself over the next couple of weeks. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Dundee centre-half Steven Caulker, the 29-year-old currently with Gaziantep in Turkey and who has a Scottish grandmother, has given up on being called up by Scotland after gaining clearance to play for Sierra Leone. (Scotland On Sunday, print edition)

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has criticised Uefa for handing Scotland an easier fixture list in their Nations League group. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has praised Jack Ross ahead of Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic, saying the sacked head coach improved him as a player and helped him win Scotland recognition. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his experience in Australia taught him not to downplay the importance of cup finals and that he has been telling his players that Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Hibernian is "not just another game". (The National On Sunday) external-link