Scottish League One
Queen's ParkQueen's Park2DumbartonDumbarton1

Queen's Park v Dumbarton

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ferrie
  • 24Doyle
  • 4Kilday
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 22Thomson
  • 10Brown
  • 28LongstaffSubstituted forDarcyat 81'minutes
  • 7LongridgeSubstituted forMcBrideat 71'minutes
  • 27SmithSubstituted forQuitongoat 81'minutes
  • 9McHughBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 2Davidson
  • 5Grant
  • 11Quitongo
  • 14Moore
  • 15Gillies
  • 17Heraghty
  • 18Biggar
  • 29McBride
  • 49Darcy

Dumbarton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 12Wright
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 16Bronsky
  • 5Buchanan
  • 3Boyle
  • 7DuthieBooked at 39mins
  • 6Carswell
  • 27Hutchinson
  • 10StokesSubstituted forOrsiat 76'minutes
  • 22WyldeSubstituted forWilsonat 85'minutes
  • 26OyinsanBooked at 54mins

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4Lynch
  • 9Orsi
  • 14McKee
  • 18Paton
  • 19Wilson
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
428

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen's Park 2, Dumbarton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Dumbarton 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park).

  4. Post update

    Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton).

  7. Post update

    Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park).

  11. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Callum Wilson replaces Gregg Wylde.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor McBride (Queen's Park) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor McBride (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Jai Quitongo replaces Connor Smith.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Ronan Darcy replaces Luis Longstaff.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  19. Booking

    Bob McHugh (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Bob McHugh (Queen's Park).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers24156347222551
2Airdrieonians24135640281244
3Montrose241110339201943
4Queen's Park23713338241434
5Falkirk2495103636032
6Clyde247982939-1030
7Alloa2467113040-1025
8Peterhead2366112934-524
9Dumbarton2465133349-1623
10East Fife2436152150-2915
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories