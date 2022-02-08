Queen's Park v Dumbarton

Match ends, Queen's Park 2, Dumbarton 1.
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Ferrie
- 24Doyle
- 4Kilday
- 19Fox
- 3Robson
- 22Thomson
- 10Brown
- 28LongstaffSubstituted forDarcyat 81'minutes
- 7LongridgeSubstituted forMcBrideat 71'minutes
- 27SmithSubstituted forQuitongoat 81'minutes
- 9McHughBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 2Davidson
- 5Grant
- 11Quitongo
- 14Moore
- 15Gillies
- 17Heraghty
- 18Biggar
- 29McBride
- 49Darcy
Dumbarton
Formation 4-5-1
- 12Wright
- 15Pignatiello
- 16Bronsky
- 5Buchanan
- 3Boyle
- 7DuthieBooked at 39mins
- 6Carswell
- 27Hutchinson
- 10StokesSubstituted forOrsiat 76'minutes
- 22WyldeSubstituted forWilsonat 85'minutes
- 26OyinsanBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 4Lynch
- 9Orsi
- 14McKee
- 18Paton
- 19Wilson
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 428
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Dumbarton 1.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park).
Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton).
Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park).
Post update
Callum Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Dumbarton. Callum Wilson replaces Gregg Wylde.
Attempt saved. Connor McBride (Queen's Park) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Connor McBride (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Queen's Park. Jai Quitongo replaces Connor Smith.
Substitution, Queen's Park. Ronan Darcy replaces Luis Longstaff.
Attempt missed. Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Bob McHugh (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Queen's Park).