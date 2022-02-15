National League
WeymouthWeymouth0EastleighEastleigh0

Weymouth v Eastleigh

Line-ups

Weymouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 6Cordner
  • 7Goodship
  • 21Bunker
  • 12Mnoga
  • 8Mussa
  • 17Drewe
  • 23Murray
  • 26Harfield
  • 27Rose
  • 32Shields

Substitutes

  • 10McQuoid
  • 11Ash
  • 18Mampala
  • 20Blair
  • 29Greenidge

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Hare
  • 6Boyce
  • 20Whelan
  • 26Harper
  • 5Broadbent
  • 11Hill
  • 4Miley
  • 12Hesketh
  • 10Barnett
  • 18De Barr

Substitutes

  • 3Kelly
  • 8Pritchard
  • 14Pitman
  • 17Whitehall
  • 19Hollands
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport28175655262956
2Chesterfield271510250242655
3Bromley27156642281451
4Halifax26155641212050
5Boreham Wood24148234151950
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Grimsby281441042291346
9Notts County25136647291845
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay27124114241140
12Southend27115113037-738
13Yeovil27107102627-137
14Eastleigh2797112838-1034
15Woking27102154243-132
16Wealdstone2687112737-1031
17Altrincham2987144052-1231
18Aldershot2886143244-1230
19Barnet2786133253-2130
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2847172751-2419
22King's Lynn2643192451-2715
23Dover2814232163-42-5
