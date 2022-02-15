Wealdstone P-P Maidenhead United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Wealdstone's last fixture at Grosvenor Vale was against Yeovil Town on 8 February

Tuesday's scheduled National League game between Wealdstone and Maidenhead United has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy rain since the weekend meant the Grosvenor Vale playing surface was deemed unplayable by the match official during an earlier pitch inspection.

A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

The weather also saw two other National League games on Tuesday postponed, at both Dover and King's Lynn.

This is the second time Wealdstone and Maidenhead's fixture has been postponed after the original scheduled date of 26 December failed to go ahead because of Covid-19 cases in both squads.