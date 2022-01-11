FC Halifax Town v Grimsby Town

HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Halifax
|22
|13
|5
|4
|37
|18
|19
|44
|2
|Chesterfield
|20
|12
|7
|1
|38
|16
|22
|43
|3
|Bromley
|22
|12
|5
|5
|38
|25
|13
|41
|4
|Dag & Red
|23
|12
|3
|8
|45
|29
|16
|39
|5
|Wrexham
|22
|11
|6
|5
|39
|23
|16
|39
|6
|Boreham Wood
|19
|11
|6
|2
|28
|13
|15
|39
|7
|Notts County
|20
|11
|5
|4
|36
|23
|13
|38
|8
|Stockport
|20
|11
|3
|6
|35
|23
|12
|36
|9
|Solihull Moors
|22
|10
|6
|6
|29
|23
|6
|36
|10
|Grimsby
|20
|10
|3
|7
|32
|22
|10
|33
|11
|Yeovil
|20
|9
|4
|7
|21
|20
|1
|31
|12
|Torquay
|23
|9
|4
|10
|36
|37
|-1
|31
|13
|Eastleigh
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26
|31
|-5
|31
|14
|Woking
|22
|9
|1
|12
|36
|36
|0
|28
|15
|Barnet
|21
|7
|6
|8
|25
|32
|-7
|27
|16
|Altrincham
|22
|7
|5
|10
|35
|38
|-3
|26
|17
|Aldershot
|23
|7
|4
|12
|28
|37
|-9
|25
|18
|Wealdstone
|19
|5
|6
|8
|19
|29
|-10
|21
|19
|Southend
|20
|5
|4
|11
|17
|31
|-14
|19
|20
|Maidenhead United
|20
|5
|4
|11
|21
|39
|-18
|19
|21
|Weymouth
|21
|4
|3
|14
|23
|42
|-19
|15
|22
|King's Lynn
|20
|3
|2
|15
|17
|41
|-24
|11
|23
|Dover
|22
|0
|4
|18
|18
|51
|-33
|-8
