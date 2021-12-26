Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian2Ross CountyRoss County1

Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Ross County: Hosts hold off late fight-back

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts Ben Woodburn sees his strike deflect in
Hearts Ben Woodburn made it 2-0 before half-time with a deflected shot

Hearts suffered from a lack of fans said Robbie Neilson as they enjoyed a first home Scottish Premiership win over Ross County since 2015.

Michael Smith's early goal and Ben Woodburn's deflected finish made it 2-0 at the break, but it could have been more with John Souttar twice hitting the woodwork.

Jordan White pulled one back for County, but the visitors could not find a second as third-place Hearts held on to earn back-to-back wins for the first time since the beginning of October.

"The game really reflected last season with no fans," Neilson told BBC Scotland.

"We started really well, got comfortable, got a couple of goals, but because there's no atmosphere here to drive us on the game became a bit flat."

County remain in 10th, with Dundee and St Johnstone below them both failing to win.

There had not been a home winner in this fixture for 11 games.

And, with only Rangers and Celtic beating County in their last nine, coupled with Hearts' tendency to alternate between a win and a loss, Malky Mackay's visitors had reasons to be optimistic.

But Hearts were hungry right from kick-off in front of an empty Tynecastle and just four minutes in they were ahead.

Woodburn picked out Aaron McEneff, whose his shot was blocked by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, but Smith appeared from the right to coolly slot home.

Full-back Smith would poke a shot the wrong side of a post not long after and McEneff threatened twice from Barrie McKay crosses, but Woodburn was more clinical when he did find the second for the hosts.

The on-loan Liverpool forward latched on to a long ball, stepped to the right to create space for himself, before his shot took a wicked deflection off County defender Harry Clarke to outwit the goalkeeper.

Either side of that goal, Hearts defender Souttar side-footed off the crossbar, then headed off the inside of the post.

If anything was going to happen for County, it looked likely to come through Dominic Samuel. But his finishing was below par, weakly hitting a shot at Craig Gordon, then heading wide.

Hearts' rhythm was disrupted with two early second-half substitutions - one forced when Craig Halkett had to hobble off injured - and the visitors upset the apple cart when White found the net after Joseph Hungbo picked him out.

And that set up a thrilling finish. Peter Haring headed wide for Hearts, but it was the Highlanders who sensed another goal. Regan Charles-Cook and Clarke both lashed shots through a ruck of bodies, with Gordon having to save the latter.

And, only an incredible mix-up in the last moments of the game denied County an equaliser. It looked like White had managed to scramble in from a free-kick, but Hungbo got in the way to knock it off the line and ensure Hearts held on.

Man of the match - Michael Smith

Hearts' Michael Smith (right)
The Hearts full-back has only scored four goals in two seasons, but he could have had a hat-trick and made his presence felt at both ends of the pitch

What did we learn?

While Hearts are five points clear in third, they have struggled for consistency of late. After four defeats in seven games, they have now won two in a row.

The performances of McEneff and McKay were a positive for them, but they wobbled at the end with Gary Mackay-Steven and Jamie Walker making little impact from the bench.

County had been on a fruitful run, and only the Premiership top three have defeated them in the last 10 games.

But only in the last 20 minutes did they ever look a threat in the capital and Malky Mackay will be frustrated they left it so late to show their teeth.

What did they say?

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I thought we played really well in the first half, we brought that intensity.

"I thought today as a whole was difficult for everyone. Hopefully the winter break allows everything to clear up and get everyone back in here, because when it's full Tynecastle is the best place in the world to play."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We started too slowly and we can't allow a good team like Hearts to do that, so we gave ourselves a mountain to climb, we weren't at it, and by half-time Hearts could have been out of sight.

"We needed to be more assertive. I thought in the second half we really came out and pushed, I think we had 14 chances to three, and I don't know how the ball has not gone in for the equaliser."

What's next?

With the winter break brought forward, both sides are not in action again until Tuesday 18 January. Hearts are at home to St Johnstone (19:45 GMT), while County host Motherwell at the same time.

Player of the match

HalkettCraig Halkett

with an average of 7.85

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    7.85

  2. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.80

  3. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    7.74

  4. Squad number15Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    7.67

  5. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.66

  6. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    7.65

  7. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    7.64

  8. Squad number8Player nameMcEneff
    Average rating

    7.42

  9. Squad number7Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    7.42

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.41

  11. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.39

  12. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.86

  13. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    6.84

  14. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    5.97

Ross County

  1. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.72

  2. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    5.64

  3. Squad number20Player nameClarke
    Average rating

    5.62

  4. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    5.55

  5. Squad number18Player nameBurroughs
    Average rating

    5.49

  6. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    5.48

  7. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    5.44

  8. Squad number3Player nameVokins
    Average rating

    5.44

  9. Squad number9Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    5.17

  10. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    5.07

  11. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    5.03

  12. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    4.89

  13. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    4.73

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 4Souttar
  • 19HalkettSubstituted forKingsleyat 50'minutes
  • 17Cochrane
  • 15Moore
  • 2Smith
  • 5Haring
  • 16HallidayBooked at 87mins
  • 8McEneffSubstituted forWalkerat 56'minutes
  • 9WoodburnSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 78'minutes
  • 18McKay

Substitutes

  • 3Kingsley
  • 7Walker
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 25Logan
  • 39McFarlane

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 20ClarkeBooked at 70mins
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 44mins
  • 3Vokins
  • 7SpittalBooked at 75mins
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forBurroughsat 45'minutes
  • 23Hungbo
  • 10SamuelSubstituted forSamuelat 83'minutes
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 9Samuel
  • 18Burroughs
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 25Donaldson
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Ross County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Ross County 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Harry Clarke.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Taylor Moore.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Samuel (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian).

  7. Post update

    Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Randall (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

  10. Post update

    Blair Spittal (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian).

  12. Post update

    Harry Clarke (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jack Burroughs (Ross County).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Clarke (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Regan Charles-Cook.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  18. Booking

    Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

  20. Post update

    Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport