Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers2St MirrenSt Mirren0

Rangers 2-0 St Mirren: Leaders go into break with six-point advantage after brushing aside visitors

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers v St Mirren

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers brushed aside St Mirren to ensure they take a commanding six-point lead into the league's winter break.

The visitors could not repeat their midweek resilience over Celtic as Scott Wright squeezed in a header before Alfredo Morelos slammed in a second.

The hosts failed to add to their advantage in the second half, but were never under any threat from a side that failed to register a shot on target.

The defeat leaves St Mirren in ninth.

It also extends the Paisley side's winless run to 11 games and means they go into the winter shutdown just three points off the relegation play-off spot.

As for Rangers, they are now unbeaten in 27 home league matches - since a 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Academical in March 2020 - and have dropped just six points in their last 18 Premiership fixtures.

Second-placed Celtic will need to hope they can drop the same figure at the very least in their final 18 games of the 2021-22 season or the reigning Premiership champions will retain their crown.

Considering Rangers had won each of the last 10 top-flight meetings and their last eight on Boxing Day prior to kick-off, the omens did not look good for Jim Goodwin - even with some key players returning for the trip to the champions.

But with Celtic easing to victory at St Johnstone earlier in the day, pressure was on Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men to restore their six-point advantage.

The Dutchman named a bold attacking line-up, not for the first time in his short Ibrox tenure, and was rewarded for it when Wright opened the scoring after a wave of early pressure.

Jak Alnwick did his best to claw away the ex-Aberdeen forward's header, but the former Rangers keeper could not prevent the ball from crossing the line.

A rare venture forward for the visitors resulted in Alan Power slipping in striker Curtis Main, who was chopped down by Connor Goldson on the edge of the box.

Some visiting players screamed for a red card, but the Rangers defender was shown yellow by referee Steven McLean.

At the other end, the hosts continued to pepper the St Mirren backline and doubled their advantage when Borna Barisic's inch-perfect cross found Morelos.

The Colombia international forced Alnwick to the back post to make a fine stop, but the rebound fell into the path of the striker to blast in a second.

Alnwick was called into further first-half action, again denying Morelos before smothering a Joe Aribo effort, and it was more of the same following the break.

Barisic and Ianis Hagi both saw efforts fly off target, while Wright came inches away from adding a third when the game's opening goalscorer drilled a finish off the far post.

St Mirren had a tame handball shout turned down and were fortunate to keep 11 men on the park when Ethan Erhahon's studs connected with James Tavernier's upper thigh.

Moments later, the Rangers captain had Alnwick at full stretch to parry away a half volley before Morelos and Arfield passed up chances to add a third.

A more clinical second half would have resulted in a more convincing scoreline for the league leaders, but three points is all that mattered as the hosts go into 2021 with a healthy advantage.

Man of the match - Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos
The Colombia striker was at his best in a fine first-half showing and now has six goals in his last eight games since Van Bronckhorst was appointed

What did we learn?

All you have to do is cast your eyes to Wednesday to see the levels in squad depth between Rangers and nearest challengers Celtic.

Celtic's lack of options saw them drop two points in Paisley, while Van Bronckhorst's long list of attacking talent allowed him to blow away Goodwin's side early.

The Ibrox boss is the first Premiership manager in over a decade to win his first seven top-flight games and a number of players are getting back to their best under the 46-year-old.

At this rate, February's Old Firm derby looks like it may well act as a title decider even at a relatively early stage. A six-point gap looks steep; anything more looks beyond Ange Postecoglou's men.

It was always going to be a huge ask for Goodwin's side to repeat Wednesday's performance levels, but the break will allow the Paisley side to get bodies back for a big second half of the season as they look to pull away from the foot of the table.

What's next?

Following the winter shutdown, both sides make their return to Premiership action on 18 January (19:45 GMT) as Rangers go to Aberdeen and St Mirren travel to Dundee United.

Player of the match

AriboJoe Aribo

with an average of 7.26

Rangers

  1. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    7.26

  2. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    7.21

  3. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    7.15

  4. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    6.94

  5. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    6.93

  6. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.92

  7. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    6.85

  8. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    6.82

  9. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    6.76

  10. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    6.75

  11. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    6.65

  12. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    6.64

  13. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.58

St Mirren

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    5.97

  2. Squad number12Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.76

  3. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.74

  4. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    5.73

  5. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.73

  6. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.72

  7. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    5.64

  8. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.56

  9. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    5.50

  10. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    5.48

  11. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    5.38

  12. Squad number33Player nameOfford
    Average rating

    5.12

  13. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    5.12

  14. Squad number20Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    4.98

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6GoldsonBooked at 23mins
  • 3Bassey
  • 31Barisic
  • 7HagiSubstituted forSakalaat 68'minutes
  • 18Kamara
  • 17Aribo
  • 23Wright
  • 20Morelos
  • 14KentSubstituted forArfieldat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Davis
  • 15Simpson
  • 16Patterson
  • 22Bacuna
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield

St Mirren

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 8FlynnSubstituted forOffordat 81'minutes
  • 22Fraser
  • 4ShaughnessyBooked at 52mins
  • 18Dunne
  • 3Tanser
  • 12Henderson
  • 6Power
  • 16ErhahonBooked at 69mins
  • 7McGrathSubstituted forKiltieat 74'minutes
  • 10MainSubstituted forDennisat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Kiltie
  • 15Reid
  • 20Dennis
  • 23Erwin
  • 26Lyness
  • 33Offord
  • 44Millar
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home25
Away1
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 2, St. Mirren 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 2, St. Mirren 0.

  3. Post update

    Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Kieran Offord replaces Ryan Flynn.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Wright with a cross.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Greg Kiltie replaces Jamie McGrath.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Tanser.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Scott Arfield.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jamie McGrath.

  16. Booking

    Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Fashion Sakala replaces Ianis Hagi.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Ryan Kent.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport