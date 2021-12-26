Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Dundee 1.
Aberdeen came from behind to beat depleted Dundee and return to the Scottish Premiership's top six before the winter break.
Dundee failed in a morning request to have the game postponed after losing six players to a positive Covid test.
But they took the lead through Leigh Griffiths' stunning 35-yard free-kick.
Ryan Hedges brought the Dons level before the break and Lewis Ferguson thundered home their second with 20 minutes left.
Stephen Glass' side replace Dundee United in sixth place and trail Hibernian by two points while James McPake's remain two points above bottom side St Johnstone and two below Ross County.
The visitors, who made four line-up changes, named only four substitutes - including 17-year-old Callum Lamb, 40-year-old assistant manager Dave Mackay and two goalkeepers.
McPake's men started with a high press to try and keep Aberdeen at bay and, when they won a free-kick in Griffiths' shooting range, they struck the first blow. It was a sensational strike into the top left corner.
However, Aberdeen were quick to respond with Hedges receiving on the edge of the box, getting past Cammy Kerr and forcing the ball under Adam Legzdins.
The Dons claimed unsuccessfully for a penalty after Christian Ramirez's header into a crowded six-yard box at a corner and, moments later, Hedges tested Legzdins from the 18-yard line.
Dundee struggled to get the ball to stick in attack and the Griffiths goal remained their only shot on target.
Connor McLennan replaced Teddy Jenks and the substitute's cross led to the winning goal, the ball deflecting towards Christian Ramirez and Ferguson arriving to finish powerfully.
Aberdeen continued to press to try and eliminate any hopes of a Dundee comeback but one good chance did come the visitors' way late on.
Paul McGowan's free-kick from halfway was nodded down by Shaun Byrne and Liam Fontaine tried desperately to convert only for the hosts to clear.
Man of the match - Ryan Hedges
What we learned
Dundee's Covid outbreak and frustration at not getting the game postponed was always likely to dominate discussion around the result, regardless of the score.
Griffiths' outstanding goal certainly provided a different kind talking point, his strike only the second since he joined Dundee on loan from Celtic back in August, the other also coming against Aberdeen.
The visitors needed willing runners and Paul McGowan and Alex Jakubiak were among those who worked tirelessly to close down space.
Aberdeen looked short of ideas at times and resorted to long-range efforts but their approach eventually tired Dundee out.
What they said
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "Very hard earned. The boys showed the resilience that they've showed a lot recently. They dug it out and did what they needed to do.
"We got a goal back pretty quick. Second half, we were pushing, we were the ones that were looking like we would get a winner. The boys got what they deserved."
Dundee manager James McPake: "They put up a performance against a good Aberdeen side. "I can't fault them in any way, shape or form. They gave me everything. The fighting spirit's there.
"The two disappointing things in the game are the (Aberdeen) goals. A lot happened to us this morning. There's an overwhelming feeling of pride but also that something's not quite right."
What's next
The expedited winter break has started for Premiership clubs now that the Boxing Day fixtures have been played.
Aberdeen return to action against league leaders Rangers on the evening of Tuesday, 18 January (19:45 GMT), when Dundee visit Livingston.
