Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1CelticCeltic3

St Johnstone 1-3 Celtic: Abada nets twice for visitors

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Two-goal Liel Abada had Celtic in command by half-time although Celtic lost Kyogo (right) to injury
Celtic's Israeli duo ensured a winning end to 2021 as Scottish Premiership bottom club St Johnstone slumped to an eighth consecutive defeat.

Liel Abada's first-half double had the depleted visitors - who lost Kyogo Furuhashi to injury - in complete command until substitute Chris Kane's glancing header halved the arrears.

Nir Bitton lashed in a late third to send Celtic within three points of leaders Rangers, who face St Mirren later, while St Johnstone remain two adrift of Dundee, who visit Aberdeen.

Celtic's mounting list of absentees meant a summons from the wilderness for goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, last seen in Postecoglou's first match in charge in July.

But St Johnstone struggled to trouble the error-prone Geek as their Premiership losing run extended to seven games in the final outing before the rearranged winter shutdown.

The damage was done in a supine first-half display from Callum Davidson's men as Celtic, orchestrated by Tom Rogic in midfield, breached the hosts' defence almost at will and Abada ought to have had a hat-trick.

Ange Postecolgou's men had been held to a scoreless draw by Covid-weakened St Mirren four days earlier, but took fewer than 10 minutes to find a breakthrough in Perth.

Josip Juranovic galloped on to Jamie McCart's loose pass and squared for Abada, who bundled home at the second attempt - despite the close attentions of two defenders - after Elliot Parish made a marvellous initial save.

It was the 12th time St Johnstone have conceded first in the Premiership this season - they have lost all 12 games.

Kyogo soon departed to what appeared a recurrence of the Japanese striker's recent hamstring problem. It meant a debut for 18-year-old Joey Dawson, who was denied a late goal to mark the occasion when Callum Booth cleared off the line.

Rogic was the architect of Celtic's second, the Australian's deft through ball unlocking the defence for Abada to angle a low finish in at the far post.

Parish denied Liam Scales and Juranovic and got his fingertips to Abada strikes either side of half-time before St Johnstone finally showed signs of life.

Kane - who had come off the bench along with Liam Craig at the interval - glanced in Viv Solomon-Otabor's delivery from the right and Jacob Butterfield soon rattled a shot wide as slackness crept into Celtic's play.

Defender Carl Starfelt, who had given away possession for the hosts' goal, then survived a penalty scare before Bitton made sure of the points with an emphatic finish from Rogic's pass.

Man of the match - Liel Abada

The winger filling in as striker emerged as Celtic's match-winner and shades Tom Rogic as the top performer
What did we learn?

The 500 St Johnstone fans in attendance, amid new crowd restrictions, would have been cursing their luck at landing a ticket in the club's ballot when their side were totally overrun.

The Perth men looked a husk of a team, devoid of confidence and - worryingly - fighting spirit in the first half.

Their gradual improvement thereafter, helped by the return of regulars Craig and Kane, at least gives a crumb of comfort for manager Davidson.

Both sides aim to strengthen in the January window and the winter break comes at in ideal time for a ravaged Celtic squad, especially with Kyogo limping off again to put fans on tenterhooks.

In the absence of so many first-team players, Rogic and fellow experienced midfielder Bitton were stand-outs as Celtic avoided consecutive league slip-ups, although the dominant visitors should have had the game won long before St Johnstone briefly threatened a comeback.

What's next?

Celtic are first in action after the winter break with a home game against Hibernian on January 17 (19:45 GMT), while St Johnstone are away to Hearts 24 hours later.

Player of the match

RogicTomas Rogic

with an average of 7.68

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.89

  2. Squad number27Player nameSolomon-Otabor
    Average rating

    5.60

  3. Squad number34Player nameButterfield
    Average rating

    5.54

  4. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    5.47

  5. Squad number26Player nameCraig
    Average rating

    5.35

  6. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    5.26

  7. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    5.18

  8. Squad number12Player nameParish
    Average rating

    5.18

  9. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.16

  10. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    5.15

  11. Squad number13Player nameBryson
    Average rating

    5.05

  12. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.96

  13. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    4.76

  14. Squad number5Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    4.69

Celtic

  1. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    7.68

  2. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.59

  3. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    7.16

  4. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.91

  5. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    6.68

  6. Squad number5Player nameScales
    Average rating

    6.63

  7. Squad number44Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.58

  8. Squad number57Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    6.45

  9. Squad number16Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    6.23

  10. Squad number1Player nameBarkas
    Average rating

    6.11

  11. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    5.54

  12. Squad number54Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    5.36

  13. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    5.20

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Parish
  • 5DendonckerBooked at 85mins
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 2Brown
  • 13BrysonSubstituted forKaneat 45'minutes
  • 34ButterfieldBooked at 59mins
  • 24Booth
  • 21CrawfordSubstituted forCraigat 45'minutes
  • 27Solomon-Otabor
  • 7MaySubstituted forMiddletonat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 9Kane
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 14Middleton
  • 16Muller
  • 20Sinclair
  • 26Craig

Celtic

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Barkas
  • 57Welsh
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 5ScalesSubstituted forMontgomeryat 87'minutes
  • 88Juranovic
  • 6BittonBooked at 86mins
  • 18Rogic
  • 16McCarthy
  • 11Abada
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forDawsonat 15'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Soro
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 43Mullen
  • 44Dawson
  • 54Montgomery
  • 73Moffat
  • 84Doak
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Attendance:
500

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home5
Away25
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Adam Montgomery replaces Liam Scales.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Stephen Welsh (Celtic).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joey Dawson (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liel Abada.

  7. Booking

    Nir Bitton (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).

  9. Post update

    Viv Solomon-Otabor (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Lars Dendoncker (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Joey Dawson (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lars Dendoncker (St. Johnstone).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Lars Dendoncker (St. Johnstone).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 3. Nir Bitton (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

  15. Post update

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).

  17. Post update

    Foul by James McCarthy (Celtic).

  18. Post update

    Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Middleton.

  20. Post update

    Liam Scales (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

