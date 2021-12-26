Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 3.
Celtic's Israeli duo ensured a winning end to 2021 as Scottish Premiership bottom club St Johnstone slumped to an eighth consecutive defeat.
Liel Abada's first-half double had the depleted visitors - who lost Kyogo Furuhashi to injury - in complete command until substitute Chris Kane's glancing header halved the arrears.
Nir Bitton lashed in a late third to send Celtic within three points of leaders Rangers, who face St Mirren later, while St Johnstone remain two adrift of Dundee, who visit Aberdeen.
Celtic's mounting list of absentees meant a summons from the wilderness for goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, last seen in Postecoglou's first match in charge in July.
But St Johnstone struggled to trouble the error-prone Geek as their Premiership losing run extended to seven games in the final outing before the rearranged winter shutdown.
The damage was done in a supine first-half display from Callum Davidson's men as Celtic, orchestrated by Tom Rogic in midfield, breached the hosts' defence almost at will and Abada ought to have had a hat-trick.
Ange Postecolgou's men had been held to a scoreless draw by Covid-weakened St Mirren four days earlier, but took fewer than 10 minutes to find a breakthrough in Perth.
Josip Juranovic galloped on to Jamie McCart's loose pass and squared for Abada, who bundled home at the second attempt - despite the close attentions of two defenders - after Elliot Parish made a marvellous initial save.
It was the 12th time St Johnstone have conceded first in the Premiership this season - they have lost all 12 games.
Kyogo soon departed to what appeared a recurrence of the Japanese striker's recent hamstring problem. It meant a debut for 18-year-old Joey Dawson, who was denied a late goal to mark the occasion when Callum Booth cleared off the line.
Rogic was the architect of Celtic's second, the Australian's deft through ball unlocking the defence for Abada to angle a low finish in at the far post.
Parish denied Liam Scales and Juranovic and got his fingertips to Abada strikes either side of half-time before St Johnstone finally showed signs of life.
Kane - who had come off the bench along with Liam Craig at the interval - glanced in Viv Solomon-Otabor's delivery from the right and Jacob Butterfield soon rattled a shot wide as slackness crept into Celtic's play.
Defender Carl Starfelt, who had given away possession for the hosts' goal, then survived a penalty scare before Bitton made sure of the points with an emphatic finish from Rogic's pass.
Man of the match - Liel Abada
What did we learn?
The 500 St Johnstone fans in attendance, amid new crowd restrictions, would have been cursing their luck at landing a ticket in the club's ballot when their side were totally overrun.
The Perth men looked a husk of a team, devoid of confidence and - worryingly - fighting spirit in the first half.
Their gradual improvement thereafter, helped by the return of regulars Craig and Kane, at least gives a crumb of comfort for manager Davidson.
Both sides aim to strengthen in the January window and the winter break comes at in ideal time for a ravaged Celtic squad, especially with Kyogo limping off again to put fans on tenterhooks.
In the absence of so many first-team players, Rogic and fellow experienced midfielder Bitton were stand-outs as Celtic avoided consecutive league slip-ups, although the dominant visitors should have had the game won long before St Johnstone briefly threatened a comeback.
What's next?
Celtic are first in action after the winter break with a home game against Hibernian on January 17 (19:45 GMT), while St Johnstone are away to Hearts 24 hours later.
Player of the match
RogicTomas Rogic
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number27Player nameSolomon-OtaborAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number34Player nameButterfieldAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number26Player nameCraigAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number12Player nameParishAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number13Player nameBrysonAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number5Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
4.69
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number5Player nameScalesAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number44Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number57Player nameWelshAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number16Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number1Player nameBarkasAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number54Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
5.20
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Parish
- 5DendonckerBooked at 85mins
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 2Brown
- 13BrysonSubstituted forKaneat 45'minutes
- 34ButterfieldBooked at 59mins
- 24Booth
- 21CrawfordSubstituted forCraigat 45'minutes
- 27Solomon-Otabor
- 7MaySubstituted forMiddletonat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Devine
- 9Kane
- 11O'Halloran
- 14Middleton
- 16Muller
- 20Sinclair
- 26Craig
Celtic
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Barkas
- 57Welsh
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 5ScalesSubstituted forMontgomeryat 87'minutes
- 88Juranovic
- 6BittonBooked at 86mins
- 18Rogic
- 16McCarthy
- 11Abada
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forDawsonat 15'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Soro
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 43Mullen
- 44Dawson
- 54Montgomery
- 73Moffat
- 84Doak
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 3.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Adam Montgomery replaces Liam Scales.
Post update
Hand ball by Stephen Welsh (Celtic).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joey Dawson (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liel Abada.
Booking
Nir Bitton (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).
Post update
Viv Solomon-Otabor (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lars Dendoncker (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joey Dawson (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lars Dendoncker (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Hand ball by Lars Dendoncker (St. Johnstone).
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 3. Nir Bitton (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.
Post update
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Foul by James McCarthy (Celtic).
Post update
Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Middleton.
Post update
Liam Scales (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.