Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0CelticCeltic1

St Johnstone v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 12:00 GMT

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number12Player nameParish
    Average rating

    5.31

  2. Squad number5Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    5.88

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.00

  4. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    7.87

  5. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.71

  6. Squad number13Player nameBryson
    Average rating

    7.55

  7. Squad number34Player nameButterfield
    Average rating

    7.55

  8. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    7.55

  9. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    7.00

  10. Squad number27Player nameSolomon-Otabor
    Average rating

    7.55

  11. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    7.62

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameBarkas
    Average rating

    5.48

  2. Squad number57Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    5.93

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.37

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    5.58

  5. Squad number5Player nameScales
    Average rating

    5.68

  6. Squad number16Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    5.43

  7. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    5.89

  8. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    6.45

  9. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    5.59

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    3.79

  11. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    6.03

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Parish
  • 5Dendoncker
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 2Brown
  • 13Bryson
  • 34Butterfield
  • 24Booth
  • 21Crawford
  • 27Solomon-Otabor
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 9Kane
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 14Middleton
  • 16Muller
  • 20Sinclair
  • 26Craig

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Barkas
  • 57Welsh
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 5Scales
  • 16McCarthy
  • 6Bitton
  • 18Rogic
  • 88Juranovic
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 11Abada

Substitutes

  • 12Soro
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 43Mullen
  • 44Dawson
  • 54Montgomery
  • 73Moffat
  • 84Doak
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Booth with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Callum Booth.

  4. Post update

    Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 1. Liel Abada (Celtic) header from very close range to the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Liel Abada.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

