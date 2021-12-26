St Johnstone v Celtic

Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Booth with a cross.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameParishAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number5Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number13Player nameBrysonAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number34Player nameButterfieldAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number27Player nameSolomon-OtaborAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
7.62
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameBarkasAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number57Player nameWelshAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number5Player nameScalesAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number16Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
6.03
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Parish
- 5Dendoncker
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 2Brown
- 13Bryson
- 34Butterfield
- 24Booth
- 21Crawford
- 27Solomon-Otabor
- 7May
Substitutes
- 3Devine
- 9Kane
- 11O'Halloran
- 14Middleton
- 16Muller
- 20Sinclair
- 26Craig
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Barkas
- 57Welsh
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 5Scales
- 16McCarthy
- 6Bitton
- 18Rogic
- 88Juranovic
- 8Furuhashi
- 11Abada
Substitutes
- 12Soro
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 43Mullen
- 44Dawson
- 54Montgomery
- 73Moffat
- 84Doak
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Callum Booth.
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 1. Liel Abada (Celtic) header from very close range to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross.
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Liel Abada.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.