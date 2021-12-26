Match ends, Motherwell 2, Livingston 1.
Kevin van Veen scored a goal in each half as Motherwell earned a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership win by beating Livingston at Fir Park.
The Dutchman flashed in a free-kick, then headed in midway through the second half to keep Graham Alexander's side in fourth and condemn the visitors to a first defeat in four, despite Bruce Anderson's late consolation.
Van Veen took the spotlight, with top scorer Tony Watt consigned to the bench amid reports he has agreed a pre-contract with Dundee United.
Assistant manager Chris Lucketti said afterwards they would need to "see what happens" in regard to the league's leading marksman and "who knows what the month will bring"..
But Van Veen caught the eye in his stead with his first goal in particular. Sean Goss and van Veen stood ominously over the ball after Nathan McGinley was fouled on the edge of the area and the Dutchman whipped a fine strike right into the top corner.
Livingston tried to hit back but, despite some attractive phases of play, they could not find an end product to level the score in the first-half.
Aside from the goal, Motherwell did not trouble their visitors all that much. Connor Shields fired over from close range, albeit the whistle had already been blown, and Goss curled an opportunity straight into Max Stryjek's bread-basket.
After the break, Motherwell continued to press and had a fantastic chance to double their lead just after the hour when Van Veen slipped in Goss on the left, but Stryjek denied him with a low save at his near-post.
There was nothing the goalkeeper could do, though, when Van Veen nodded in Shields' cross at the back-post to double the hosts' advantage.
Kaiyne Woolery could have killed the game off after Shields sent in a beautiful cross to the unmarked winger, but his touch evaded him.
Livingston would make the final few moments interesting after Anderson turned James Penrice's cross into the net, but it would ultimately not be enough.
Van Veen would have one last chance for his hat-trick, galloping forward from the half-way line, barging past his marker and prodding towards goal but Stryjek spoiled that particular party.
Man of the Match - Kevin van Veen
What did we learn?
Motherwell might just be okay whenever Watt decides to leave. Pre-match speculation focused on the league's top scorer and his potential move away from Fir Park, with Dundee United apparently his club of choice.
However, if Van Veen can continue this run of form, Graham Alexander might not be too upset. That's seven goals for the flying Dutchman now.
Meanwhile, Livingston are lacking that target man - much needed after the good play from Alan Forrest and Craig Sibbald in midfield.
Joel Nouble is expected to return from his loan spell at Arbroath in January - but David Martindale could have done with finding a striker underneath his Christmas tree yesterday.
What they said
Motherwell assistant manager Chris Lucketti: "Momentum is massive and we've certainly got that at home at the moment.
"We knew it would be tough against a good side but Kevin is capable of those match-defining moments. He's a top player and a special finisher."
Livingston manager David Martindale: "Motherwell took their chances and we didn't. At 2-0 we had a couple of counter-attacks and then we did get a goal back but it was probably too late.
"We gave away a really cheap free-kick in the first half, which they score from, and we've got do to more to stop the cross for their second goal."
What's next?
A much-needed break awaits for both sides. Both will play their next fixtures on 18 January and hopefully more than 500 fans will be in to watch them. Motherwell travel to take on Ross County, while Livingston will host Dundee (both19:45 GMT).
