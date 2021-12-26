Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell2LivingstonLivingston1

Motherwell 2-1 Livingston: Kevin van Veen with goal in each half to earn win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen's stunning free kick gave Motherwell the lead
Kevin van Veen scored a goal in each half as Motherwell earned a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership win by beating Livingston at Fir Park.

The Dutchman flashed in a free-kick, then headed in midway through the second half to keep Graham Alexander's side in fourth and condemn the visitors to a first defeat in four, despite Bruce Anderson's late consolation.

Van Veen took the spotlight, with top scorer Tony Watt consigned to the bench amid reports he has agreed a pre-contract with Dundee United.

Assistant manager Chris Lucketti said afterwards they would need to "see what happens" in regard to the league's leading marksman and "who knows what the month will bring"..

But Van Veen caught the eye in his stead with his first goal in particular. Sean Goss and van Veen stood ominously over the ball after Nathan McGinley was fouled on the edge of the area and the Dutchman whipped a fine strike right into the top corner.

Livingston tried to hit back but, despite some attractive phases of play, they could not find an end product to level the score in the first-half.

Aside from the goal, Motherwell did not trouble their visitors all that much. Connor Shields fired over from close range, albeit the whistle had already been blown, and Goss curled an opportunity straight into Max Stryjek's bread-basket.

After the break, Motherwell continued to press and had a fantastic chance to double their lead just after the hour when Van Veen slipped in Goss on the left, but Stryjek denied him with a low save at his near-post.

There was nothing the goalkeeper could do, though, when Van Veen nodded in Shields' cross at the back-post to double the hosts' advantage.

Kaiyne Woolery could have killed the game off after Shields sent in a beautiful cross to the unmarked winger, but his touch evaded him.

Livingston would make the final few moments interesting after Anderson turned James Penrice's cross into the net, but it would ultimately not be enough.

Van Veen would have one last chance for his hat-trick, galloping forward from the half-way line, barging past his marker and prodding towards goal but Stryjek spoiled that particular party.

Man of the Match - Kevin van Veen

Kevin van Veen
Often mixing the mundane with the miraculous, the striker produced some Christmas magic.

What did we learn?

Motherwell might just be okay whenever Watt decides to leave. Pre-match speculation focused on the league's top scorer and his potential move away from Fir Park, with Dundee United apparently his club of choice.

However, if Van Veen can continue this run of form, Graham Alexander might not be too upset. That's seven goals for the flying Dutchman now.

Meanwhile, Livingston are lacking that target man - much needed after the good play from Alan Forrest and Craig Sibbald in midfield.

Joel Nouble is expected to return from his loan spell at Arbroath in January - but David Martindale could have done with finding a striker underneath his Christmas tree yesterday.

What they said

Motherwell assistant manager Chris Lucketti: "Momentum is massive and we've certainly got that at home at the moment.

"We knew it would be tough against a good side but Kevin is capable of those match-defining moments. He's a top player and a special finisher."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Motherwell took their chances and we didn't. At 2-0 we had a couple of counter-attacks and then we did get a goal back but it was probably too late.

"We gave away a really cheap free-kick in the first half, which they score from, and we've got do to more to stop the cross for their second goal."

What's next?

A much-needed break awaits for both sides. Both will play their next fixtures on 18 January and hopefully more than 500 fans will be in to watch them. Motherwell travel to take on Ross County, while Livingston will host Dundee (both19:45 GMT).

Player of the match

van VeenKevin van Veen

with an average of 8.44

Motherwell

  1. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    8.44

  2. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    7.65

  3. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    7.63

  4. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    7.63

  5. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    7.56

  6. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.54

  7. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    7.39

  8. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    7.28

  9. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    7.16

  10. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    7.08

  11. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.81

  12. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    6.69

  13. Squad number28Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    6.54

  14. Squad number23Player nameGrimshaw
    Average rating

    6.18

Livingston

  1. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    8.03

  2. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    7.97

  3. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    7.91

  4. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    7.88

  5. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.85

  6. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.81

  7. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.81

  8. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.78

  9. Squad number10Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    7.70

  10. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    7.64

  11. Squad number21Player nameMcMillan
    Average rating

    7.17

  12. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    7.00

  13. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    6.56

  14. Squad number15Player namePanayiotou
    Average rating

    6.00

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 21Solholm JohansenSubstituted forOjalaat 79'minutes
  • 19McGinley
  • 22Donnelly
  • 6Maguire
  • 27Goss
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forRobertsat 90'minutes
  • 9van Veen
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forGrimshawat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Fox
  • 14Ojala
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 20Crawford
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 28Roberts
  • 32Watt

Livingston

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 32Stryjek
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 3LongridgeBooked at 47mins
  • 24KellyBooked at 85mins
  • 10SibbaldBooked at 42minsSubstituted forAndersonat 60'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 33OmeongaSubstituted forMcMillanat 74'minutes
  • 29Penrice
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forPanayiotouat 71'minutes
  • 22Shinnie

Substitutes

  • 9Anderson
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 21McMillan
  • 23Hamilton
  • 36Maley
  • 40Bartley
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 2, Livingston 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Livingston 1.

  3. Post update

    Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Motherwell).

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).

  6. Post update

    Barry Maguire (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Jordan Roberts replaces Kaiyne Woolery.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 2, Livingston 1. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Penrice with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Harry Panayiotou (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

  14. Booking

    Sean Kelly (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sean Kelly (Livingston).

  16. Post update

    Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Grimshaw replaces Connor Shields.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan McGinley with a headed pass.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Juhani Ojala replaces Sondre Solholm Johansen because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Sean Kelly.

