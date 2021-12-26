League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town v Hartlepool United

Sunday 26th December 2021

  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00BarrowBarrow
  • CarlisleCarlisle UnitedPRochdaleRochdaleP
    Match postponed - Other
  • BradfordBradford CityPHarrogateHarrogate TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Bristol RoversBristol RoversPSutton UnitedSutton UnitedP
    Match postponed - Other
  • ColchesterColchester UnitedPLeyton OrientLeyton OrientP
    Match postponed - Other
  • ExeterExeter CityPSwindonSwindon TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • NewportNewport CountyPForest GreenForest Green RoversP
    Match postponed - Other
  • NorthamptonNorthampton TownPWalsallWalsallP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Port ValePort ValePSalfordSalford CityP
    Match postponed - Other
  • StevenageStevenagePCrawleyCrawley TownP
    Match postponed - Other

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Sutton United2211383327636
4Port Vale21105635231235
5Tranmere2110561814435
6Newport229763529634
7Exeter218943224833
8Swindon209652924533
9Leyton Orient22710537211631
10Harrogate228683531430
11Mansfield218582426-229
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2183102231-927
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow205782224-222
20Colchester205781625-922
21Carlisle2147101529-1419
22Stevenage2147101634-1819
23Oldham2144132136-1516
24Scunthorpe2121091636-2016
View full League Two table

