League Two
Port ValePort Vale19:45SalfordSalford City
Venue: Vale Park

Port Vale v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green24157248212752
2Tranmere25136627151245
3Northampton2412573224841
4Swindon2411763930940
5Sutton United2412483831740
6Newport2510874234838
7Mansfield2411583230238
8Exeter2491053526937
9Port Vale22105736261035
10Bradford2471163129232
11Crawley239592832-432
12Leyton Orient22710537211631
13Salford248792824431
14Harrogate238693535030
15Walsall247892932-329
16Bristol Rovers228592933-429
17Hartlepool2484122436-1228
18Rochdale236983032-227
19Barrow2468102528-326
20Carlisle2468101930-1126
21Stevenage2559112240-1824
22Colchester2357111732-1522
23Scunthorpe25310121944-2519
24Oldham2446142239-1718
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC