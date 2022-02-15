League Two
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers1Sutton UnitedSutton United0

Bristol Rovers v Sutton United

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Belshaw
  • 30Hoole
  • 17Taylor
  • 2Connolly
  • 16Anderton
  • 6Finley
  • 15Coutts
  • 19Anderson
  • 12Anderson
  • 11Nicholson
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 7Thomas
  • 9Clarke
  • 22Saunders
  • 25Harries
  • 26Whelan
  • 32Jaakkola
  • 33Rodman

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 22Kizzi
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 4Rowe
  • 3Wyatt
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 8DavisBooked at 12mins
  • 29Smith
  • 20Boldewijn
  • 25Wilson
  • 9Bugiel

Substitutes

  • 10Beautyman
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 12Nelson
  • 14Dundas
  • 19Korboa
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamSutton United
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elliot Anderson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Nicholson.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenny Davis.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Bristol Rovers. James Connolly tries a through ball, but Nick Anderton is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ben Wyatt.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Collins.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Ajiboye (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzio Boldewijn with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Luca Hoole.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Luca Hoole (Bristol Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Kenny Davis (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Connor Taylor.

  14. Post update

    Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ben Wyatt (Sutton United).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Anderson (Bristol Rovers).

  17. Post update

    Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Sutton United 0. Harry Anderson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nick Anderton (Bristol Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Kenny Davis (Sutton United) after a foul in the penalty area.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green30199261243766
2Tranmere32168833211256
3Northampton30157835251052
4Exeter301311641291250
5Sutton United3114894536950
6Mansfield2914783932749
7Newport3113994941848
8Swindon30121084638846
9Port Vale28128841291244
10Salford31128113529644
11Harrogate30118114644241
12Bristol Rovers29118103739-241
13Bradford3191393636040
14Crawley30117123741-440
15Hartlepool30108122938-938
16Leyton Orient29712103829933
17Stevenage32712133046-1633
18Walsall3088143139-832
19Rochdale2861393538-331
20Barrow31710143039-931
21Colchester30710132841-1331
22Carlisle30610142342-1928
23Oldham2968152846-1826
24Scunthorpe31410172253-3122
View full League Two table

