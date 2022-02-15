Bristol Rovers v Sutton United

Attempt missed. Elliot Anderson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Nicholson.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Belshaw
- 30Hoole
- 17Taylor
- 2Connolly
- 16Anderton
- 6Finley
- 15Coutts
- 19Anderson
- 12Anderson
- 11Nicholson
- 10Collins
Substitutes
- 7Thomas
- 9Clarke
- 22Saunders
- 25Harries
- 26Whelan
- 32Jaakkola
- 33Rodman
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bouzanis
- 22Kizzi
- 5Goodliffe
- 4Rowe
- 3Wyatt
- 7Ajiboye
- 8DavisBooked at 12mins
- 29Smith
- 20Boldewijn
- 25Wilson
- 9Bugiel
Substitutes
- 10Beautyman
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 12Nelson
- 14Dundas
- 19Korboa
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenny Davis.
Post update
Offside, Bristol Rovers. James Connolly tries a through ball, but Nick Anderton is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ben Wyatt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Collins.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Ajiboye (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzio Boldewijn with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Luca Hoole.
Post update
Foul by Luca Hoole (Bristol Rovers).
Post update
Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kenny Davis (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Connor Taylor.
Post update
Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ben Wyatt (Sutton United).
Post update
Foul by Elliot Anderson (Bristol Rovers).
Post update
Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Sutton United 0. Harry Anderson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.
Post update
Foul by Nick Anderton (Bristol Rovers).
Post update
Penalty conceded by Kenny Davis (Sutton United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Match report will appear here.