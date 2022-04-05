Close menu
League One
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham39248764253980
2Wigan38248667353280
3MK Dons402310766382879
4Plymouth412381067402777
5Sheff Wed402012866432372
6Sunderland4020101067481970
7Oxford Utd402091174502469
8Wycombe401912964471769
9Ipswich4117131159411864
10Portsmouth3816111153391459
11Bolton401781561501159
12Cheltenham411215146071-1151
13Cambridge401312154859-1151
14Accrington40149175269-1751
15Charlton40147194751-449
16Shrewsbury411212174139248
17Burton40138194863-1547
18Lincoln City40129194553-845
19Fleetwood39813185368-1537
20Gillingham41813203161-3037
21Morecambe40811215079-2935
22Wimbledon40615194164-2333
23Doncaster4186272876-4830
24Crewe4067273174-4325
View full League One table

