League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham22145343152847
2Wigan21143440202045
3Sunderland22134539261343
4Wycombe22126436261042
5Plymouth23117536251140
6Oxford Utd22116536241239
7Sheff Wed2291033021937
8Portsmouth2210662822636
9MK Dons21105639271235
10Accrington2293102939-1030
11Ipswich237883834429
12Charlton2385103028229
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham227782940-1128
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Cambridge236893238-626
17Wimbledon206773032-225
18Fleetwood2257103640-422
19Lincoln City215792228-622
20Shrewsbury2264122229-722
21Morecambe2255122944-1520
22Gillingham2238111834-1617
23Doncaster2144131336-2316
24Crewe2236131938-1915
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC