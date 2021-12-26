Cheltenham Town v Plymouth Argyle

CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Evans
- 2Long
- 5Raglan
- 6Freestone
- 17Blair
- 16Wright
- 7Thomas
- 23Bonds
- 3Hussey
- 14Williams
- 10May
Substitutes
- 8Sercombe
- 9Vassell
- 11Chapman
- 20Flinders
- 21Joseph
- 24Horton
- 28Crowley
Plymouth
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cooper
- 5Wilson
- 6Scarr
- 3Gillesphey
- 8Edwards
- 28Pereira Camará
- 4Houghton
- 10Mayor
- 15Grant
- 14Garrick
- 18Agard
Substitutes
- 2Bolton
- 7Broom
- 9Hardie
- 11Ennis
- 20Randell
- 25Burton
- 31Jephcott
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match report to appear here.