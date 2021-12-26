Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough2Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Middlesbrough 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Ryan Yates' freak own goal helps Boro win

Ryan Yates
Ryan Yates (middle) holds his head after his backpass beat goalkeeper Brice Samba to give the home side the lead

A freak own goal from Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates set Middlesbrough on their way to a victory that moved them into the Championship's top six.

The home side were totally dominant in the first 45 minutes but took the lead in highly unusual fashion when Yates overhit a backpass to goalkeeper Brice Samba and the ball ended up in the net.

Forest improved after the break and should have levelled when Philip Zinckernagel blazed over from close range.

Andraz Sporar smashed home on the rebound, after Samba had parried a cross out into the middle of the goal, before Reds substitute Xande Silva saw a shot come back off the post as Forest nearly set up a dramatic finale.

Both sides came into the match in excellent recent form and the match, just one of two Championship games to go ahead on 26 December because of Covid-19 cases, did not disappoint.

The visitors were unbeaten in nine but struggled to cope with the home side's energy, and it was Boro's high pressing that forced the mistake for the opener.

Jonny Howson put Yates under pressure 25 yards from goal and the Reds midfielder hit a blind pass back to Samba that the keeper could not prevent crossing the line.

Boro took total control after that and Forest were indebted to two fine saves from Samba to deny Sporar, while Onel Hernandez's deflected effort flew just over the top with the keeper well beaten.

Chris Wilder's men should have taken at least a 2-0 lead into the break but Isaiah Jones saw a shot come back off the outside of the post from Neil Taylor's deep cross.

They were nearly made to pay for their profligacy when Brennan Johnson progressed well down the inside right and teed up Zinckernagel, but the Dane sent his shot high over the crossbar.

That spurred Forest on, and Joe Worrall flicked a header just over the bar from another Johnson cross as they looked to protect their unbeaten run.

However, Middlesbrough did get their second goal, albeit against the run of play, when Matt Crooks' low cross was parried out by Samba and Sporar was on hand to slam home the loose ball.

Forest kept plugging away and nearly reduced the arrears late on when Silva's shot hit the post and went to safety, as the home side claimed a fourth win in five games.

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 35JonesSubstituted forPeltierat 84'minutes
  • 16HowsonBooked at 26mins
  • 7Tavernier
  • 25Crooks
  • 3Taylor
  • 8HernándezSubstituted forWatmoreat 65'minutes
  • 11SporarSubstituted forPayeroat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 10Payero
  • 14Peltier
  • 18Watmore
  • 22Bamba
  • 23Léa Siliki
  • 28Daniels

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30SambaBooked at 32mins
  • 4Worrall
  • 3FigueiredoSubstituted forCarvalhoat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 26McKenna
  • 44Back
  • 22YatesBooked at 90mins
  • 37Garner
  • 8Colback
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forCosta Silvaat 62'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 7GrabbanSubstituted forTaylorat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 10Carvalho
  • 13Bong
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 21Ojeda
  • 33Taylor
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
29,832

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Sunday 26th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham23136451193245
2Bournemouth23127437201743
3Blackburn23126541271442
4West Brom23118430171341
5Middlesbrough2410682723436
6Huddersfield2410683129236
7QPR2110563327635
8Stoke2210572621535
9Nottm Forest249783227534
10Coventry229762926334
11Sheff Utd229582928132
12Millwall227962424030
13Blackpool2486102530-530
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2376102635-927
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2328131534-1914
24Derby2251071821-34
View full Championship table

