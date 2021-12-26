Match ends, Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0.
A freak own goal from Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates set Middlesbrough on their way to a victory that moved them into the Championship's top six.
The home side were totally dominant in the first 45 minutes but took the lead in highly unusual fashion when Yates overhit a backpass to goalkeeper Brice Samba and the ball ended up in the net.
Forest improved after the break and should have levelled when Philip Zinckernagel blazed over from close range.
Andraz Sporar smashed home on the rebound, after Samba had parried a cross out into the middle of the goal, before Reds substitute Xande Silva saw a shot come back off the post as Forest nearly set up a dramatic finale.
Both sides came into the match in excellent recent form and the match, just one of two Championship games to go ahead on 26 December because of Covid-19 cases, did not disappoint.
The visitors were unbeaten in nine but struggled to cope with the home side's energy, and it was Boro's high pressing that forced the mistake for the opener.
Jonny Howson put Yates under pressure 25 yards from goal and the Reds midfielder hit a blind pass back to Samba that the keeper could not prevent crossing the line.
Boro took total control after that and Forest were indebted to two fine saves from Samba to deny Sporar, while Onel Hernandez's deflected effort flew just over the top with the keeper well beaten.
Chris Wilder's men should have taken at least a 2-0 lead into the break but Isaiah Jones saw a shot come back off the outside of the post from Neil Taylor's deep cross.
They were nearly made to pay for their profligacy when Brennan Johnson progressed well down the inside right and teed up Zinckernagel, but the Dane sent his shot high over the crossbar.
That spurred Forest on, and Joe Worrall flicked a header just over the bar from another Johnson cross as they looked to protect their unbeaten run.
However, Middlesbrough did get their second goal, albeit against the run of play, when Matt Crooks' low cross was parried out by Samba and Sporar was on hand to slam home the loose ball.
Forest kept plugging away and nearly reduced the arrears late on when Silva's shot hit the post and went to safety, as the home side claimed a fourth win in five games.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 17McNair
- 35JonesSubstituted forPeltierat 84'minutes
- 16HowsonBooked at 26mins
- 7Tavernier
- 25Crooks
- 3Taylor
- 8HernándezSubstituted forWatmoreat 65'minutes
- 11SporarSubstituted forPayeroat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Ikpeazu
- 10Payero
- 14Peltier
- 18Watmore
- 22Bamba
- 23Léa Siliki
- 28Daniels
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30SambaBooked at 32mins
- 4Worrall
- 3FigueiredoSubstituted forCarvalhoat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 26McKenna
- 44Back
- 22YatesBooked at 90mins
- 37Garner
- 8Colback
- 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forCosta Silvaat 62'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 7GrabbanSubstituted forTaylorat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 10Carvalho
- 13Bong
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
- 21Ojeda
- 33Taylor
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
- Attendance:
- 29,832
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0.
Booking
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Martín Payero replaces Andraz Sporar.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Dael Fry.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
Post update
Xande Silva (Nottingham Forest) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jack Colback with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Lee Peltier replaces Isaiah Jones.
Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by João Carvalho (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jonny Howson.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Isaiah Jones.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Matt Crooks.
Post update
Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Lyle Taylor replaces Lewis Grabban.
Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaiah Jones with a cross.