Ryan Yates (middle) holds his head after his backpass beat goalkeeper Brice Samba to give the home side the lead

A freak own goal from Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates set Middlesbrough on their way to a victory that moved them into the Championship's top six.

The home side were totally dominant in the first 45 minutes but took the lead in highly unusual fashion when Yates overhit a backpass to goalkeeper Brice Samba and the ball ended up in the net.

Forest improved after the break and should have levelled when Philip Zinckernagel blazed over from close range.

Andraz Sporar smashed home on the rebound, after Samba had parried a cross out into the middle of the goal, before Reds substitute Xande Silva saw a shot come back off the post as Forest nearly set up a dramatic finale.

Both sides came into the match in excellent recent form and the match, just one of two Championship games to go ahead on 26 December because of Covid-19 cases, did not disappoint.

The visitors were unbeaten in nine but struggled to cope with the home side's energy, and it was Boro's high pressing that forced the mistake for the opener.

Jonny Howson put Yates under pressure 25 yards from goal and the Reds midfielder hit a blind pass back to Samba that the keeper could not prevent crossing the line.

Boro took total control after that and Forest were indebted to two fine saves from Samba to deny Sporar, while Onel Hernandez's deflected effort flew just over the top with the keeper well beaten.

Chris Wilder's men should have taken at least a 2-0 lead into the break but Isaiah Jones saw a shot come back off the outside of the post from Neil Taylor's deep cross.

They were nearly made to pay for their profligacy when Brennan Johnson progressed well down the inside right and teed up Zinckernagel, but the Dane sent his shot high over the crossbar.

That spurred Forest on, and Joe Worrall flicked a header just over the bar from another Johnson cross as they looked to protect their unbeaten run.

However, Middlesbrough did get their second goal, albeit against the run of play, when Matt Crooks' low cross was parried out by Samba and Sporar was on hand to slam home the loose ball.

Forest kept plugging away and nearly reduced the arrears late on when Silva's shot hit the post and went to safety, as the home side claimed a fourth win in five games.