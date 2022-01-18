Championship
PrestonPreston North End2Sheff UtdSheffield United2

Preston North End 2-2 Sheffield United: Preston come back to draw with 10 men

Emil Riis scores
Emil Riis scored his 13th goal of the season - and his first since 23 November - to secure a point for Preston

Emil Riis' 89th-minute goal saw Preston North End come from 2-0 down with 10 men to draw with Sheffield United.

Jayden Bogle gave the Blades an early lead with a low shot through a crowded penalty area after John Egan's header from a corner had been beaten away by Daniel Iversen.

The Blades doubled the lead through a Billy Sharp penalty after Andrew Hughes was controversially sent off for a foul on Rhian Brewster.

Alan Browne pulled a goal back from close range before Riis popped up at the far post to slot in Ched Evans' cross.

Despite dropping two points, Sheffield United move up to 11th and into the top half of the table on 33 points, ahead of 13th-placed Preston on goal difference.

Preston should have gone ahead after 12 minutes when Riis broke through and fed the recalled Scott Sinclair, but the winger blasted against the legs of Wes Foderingham.

The Blades broke immediately from Foderingham's save as Iliman Ndiaye forced Iversen to push his low shot past the far post, and it was not long before Bogle put the visitors ahead with an effort that beat the unsighted Preston keeper.

Billy Sharp scores a penalty
Billy Sharp scored his 121st Championship goal to equal the record since the second tier was rebranded in 2004 - his first came for Sheffield United 5,061 days ago

The visitors began to up the pressure, but Preston coped well until conceding what appeared to be a soft penalty.

Bogle's pass was flicked to Brewster by Sharp and the former Liverpool forward broke through before going down under a tangle of legs with Hughes. Referee David Webb pointed to the spot and sent the defender off for denying a goal scoring opportunity.

Sharp's penalty saw the 35-year-old equal former Preston forward David Nugent's record of 121 goals in the Championship since the second tier was renamed in 2004. The striker got his first at this level in March 2008 in a 2-1 win over Coventry City.

Iversen made a good save from Ndiaye soon after the restart before Foderingham made an even better one two minutes later when he tipped over Browne's header.

Brewster should have had the game out of sight after missing three good chances in the opening 20 minutes of the second half - his third saw the club's record signing drag a shot inches wide of the far post from six yards out.

Daniel Johnson and Riis had chances in quick succession before Browne's powerful side-footed finish got Preston back into it after Johnson had cut the ball back.

And those earlier misses came back to haunt Paul Heckingbottom's side as Riis sealed the win before Sepp van den Berg did well to block a stoppage-time effort from United's Conor Hourihane.

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 5Bauer
  • 16HughesBooked at 38mins
  • 44PottsSubstituted forRaffertyat 45'minutes
  • 4Whiteman
  • 8Browne
  • 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forEvansat 65'minutes
  • 11Johnson
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 31SinclairSubstituted forCunninghamat 40'minutesBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 3Cunningham
  • 6Lindsay
  • 9Evans
  • 13McCann
  • 15Rafferty
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Ripley

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20BogleBooked at 80mins
  • 16Norwood
  • 24HourihaneBooked at 60mins
  • 3StevensSubstituted forNorrington-Daviesat 84'minutes
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forBergeat 84'minutes
  • 7BrewsterSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 70'minutes
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 8Berge
  • 14Burke
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 28Slater
  • 31Eastwood
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 34Gordon
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
12,954

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Preston North End 2, Sheffield United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Preston North End 2, Sheffield United 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by John Egan.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Preston North End 2, Sheffield United 2. Emil Riis Jakobsen (Preston North End) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ched Evans with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. David McGoldrick tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Benjamin Whiteman tries a through ball, but Ched Evans is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Joseph Rafferty tries a through ball, but Emil Riis Jakobsen is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Rhys Norrington-Davies replaces Enda Stevens because of an injury.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Sander Berge replaces Iliman Ndiaye.

  12. Booking

    Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).

  15. Booking

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

  17. Post update

    Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 22:35

    Embarrassing chant about Ched Evans from the blades fans. No class, really no class.

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 22:22

    The looks on some of the faces on those blades fans when the equaliser went in. Priceless.
    You weren't so cocky then.
    Despite bringing the ref with you.

  • Comment posted by ali, today at 22:22

    Immense from north end! Brilliant team spirit now under Ryan Lowe, onwards and upwards hopefully, come on PNE

  • Comment posted by pauld, today at 22:21

    What is is with penalties and Preston. The Cardiff defenders volleyball in the FA Cup and then this joke tonight? It wasn't even a foul, never mind a penalty or a sending off. The referee is so bad he must never referee a football match again. Totally biased and incompetent. Well done to PNE for coming back from 2-0 down playing 10 v 12.

  • Comment posted by Flippity Gibbert, today at 22:17

    Blades got what they deserved for that second half display. Should have left Brewster on. At least he kept the ball in the stands and out of our half.
    I wish we had half of Preston’s fight and endeavour.

  • Comment posted by Apollo 10, today at 22:12

    COYW’S👍

  • Comment posted by Richardinho, today at 22:07

    For goodness sake Blades, sort out the ongoing defensive issues. Wes Foderingham is no more than an interim keepe,r and don't get me started on our defenders. Unacceptable result after going up 2-0 against a side reduced to 10 men. Very poor, no excuse.

  • Comment posted by Dex, today at 22:03

    Well done Preston on a deserved draw.
    It was never a penalty.
    Always enjoy a day out at Preston.
    Credit to the 300 blades fans that travelled, but I understand their neighbours Wednesday always take 5k to Preston and sell out wherever they go.
    Sad to hear that Heckingbottom isn't allowed to own a dog.
    Apparently he can't hold a lead.

    From a Blackburn fan!

  • Comment posted by ray123, today at 22:02

    Blades lucky to draw tonight

  • Comment posted by Woke juries pervert justice again, today at 22:02

    Bad attitude from Blades in 2nd half, playing tippy tappy, looked like a training session. Sloppy finishing yet again, should have scored 5. Another 2 points binned, we should have 40+ by now.

  • Comment posted by paul , today at 22:02

    Any other blades started watching arsenal lately?

    • Reply posted by Woke juries pervert justice again, today at 22:03

      Woke juries pervert justice again replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by NCroaker, today at 21:56

    Well done Preston. Same old jammy Blades getting penalties for fun, glad you put them in their place- mid table mediocrity!! (No offense intended Preston fans, you are doing admirably, it's a local rivalry thing!)😄

  • Comment posted by doofyrez, today at 21:55

    laughable. Lose at rock bottom Derby and now beat 10 man Preston with a 2 goal lead. absolute joke.

    • Reply posted by doofyrez, today at 21:58

      doofyrez replied:
      *can't

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 21:53

    Ched Evan's forgot about him.

