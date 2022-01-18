Championship
FulhamFulham6BirminghamBirmingham City2

Fulham 6-2 Birmingham City: Championship leaders stretch lead to five points

Fabio Carvalho goal
Fabio Carvalho scored Fulham's 18th Championship goal inside a week before Antonee Robinson made it 19

Free-scoring Fulham extended their advantage at the top of the Championship to five points as they hit Birmingham City for six at Craven Cottage.

Blues defender Marc Roberts put through his own net before Fulham - who have now scored an incredible 19 goals in three league games - cantered to a 4-1 first-half lead.

Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho and Tom Cairney all struck in the space of eight minutes, only for Ivan Sunjic and Gary Gardner to halve the deficit either side of the break.

But teenager Carvalho scored the first double of his career to make it 5-2 before Antonee Robinson netted in added time to seal victory and condemn Birmingham to a sixth game without a win.

Fulham's last two games have now finished 6-2 following Saturday's victory over Bristol City, with Reading on the end of a 7-0 scoreline a week ago.

They are the first English side in 88 years to score six or more goals in three consecutive games, a feat last achieved by Chester City in the 1933-34 season.

Robinson's strike with virtually the last kick of the game was also their 70th Championship goal of the campaign.

Surprisingly, Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic failed to add to his 27 goals this time around, although he played his part in Fulham's 10th-minute opener. The Serbia striker put Roberts under pressure as he lunged in before the defender sent Harry Wilson's cross over his own line.

Free-scoring Fulham

Despite being utterly dominated in terms of possession, Blues kept their hosts at bay until the last 10 minutes of the first half, at which point the Fulham conveyor belt whirred into top gear again.

Kebano made it 2-0 on the run, slamming Denis Odoi's cross into the roof of the net and Robinson supplied the assist from the opposite flank for 19-year-old Carvalho to direct his header into the far corner two minutes later.

The two previous scorers then combined to set up Cairney for the home side's fourth goal, a low drive that flew in off the post.

However, Birmingham responded on the stroke of half-time, with Sunjic collecting Jeremie Bela's pass and unleashing a thunderous finish beyond the outstretched arm of Marek Rodak.

That seemed to inspire the visitors and they began the second half brightly, with Lukas Jutkiewicz testing Rodak before Kristian Pedersen teed up Gardner to drill into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

If that had given Birmingham a glimmer of hope, it was extinguished just a minute later by Carvalho, who galloped inside onto Bobby Decordova-Reid's pass and buried it beyond Neil Etheridge.

At the other end, Rodak tipped over Ryan Woods's effort to deny Birmingham a late consolation and Fulham had the final word as Robinson lashed home their sixth from the edge of the box with just seconds remaining.

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer told BBC WM 95.6:

"We didn't do too much wrong and then they go 'bang, goal'. You can't stop the power, the strength, the quality they have.

"They're quality all over the pitch, they're a different animal to us and everything they do is with a purpose. We're a hard working team and no matter how hard the players tried, they still couldn't get close to them.

"We kept Mitrovic quiet but they've got so many players all over the pitch - the left-back's come and screamed one in from 25 yards.

"It's a tough night and we have to put that behind us."

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 10CairneySubstituted forChalobahat 69'minutes
  • 6ReedBooked at 67minsSubstituted forOnomahat 81'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 68'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 25Onomah
  • 26Mawson

Birmingham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 18Mengi
  • 4RobertsSubstituted forFriendat 64'minutes
  • 3PedersenBooked at 52mins
  • 11Bela
  • 20Gardner
  • 6Woods
  • 34Sunjic
  • 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forHoganat 64'minutes
  • 25HernándezSubstituted forJamesat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Friend
  • 9Hogan
  • 19James
  • 27Trueman
  • 39Bellingham
  • 45Masampu
  • 53Campbell
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
16,491

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home11
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 6, Birmingham City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 6, Birmingham City 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 6, Birmingham City 2. Antonee Robinson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Onomah.

  4. Post update

    Josh Onomah (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by George Friend (Birmingham City).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Woods (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kristian Pedersen.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan James (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérémie Bela.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan James (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérémie Bela.

  11. Post update

    Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Onomah (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan James replaces Onel Hernández.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Josh Onomah replaces Harrison Reed.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 5, Birmingham City 2. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 4, Birmingham City 2. Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kristian Pedersen.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Woods (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Onel Hernández.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).

  • Comment posted by TheTruthHurts, today at 22:35

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by none set, today at 22:29

    Another night when Chelsea fans wished they supported another team in Fulham.

  • Comment posted by JohnF, today at 22:28

    Fulham are a great entertaining attacking team. They deserve promotion. They have a goal scoring centre forward (he did not score tonight) -all the West Midland teams are crying out for a centre forward who can score goals Blues played better in the second half. It is no disgrace to lose to a well managed team like Fulham.

  • Comment posted by Wordo Shoreham, today at 22:25

    Most goals scored in a season: 134 - Peterborough. It's on!

  • Comment posted by Dave Starbucks , today at 22:24

    Imagine being a Blouse fan, Villa sign a Brazilian legend and in the same week they ship in 6 goals 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Gedsplace, today at 22:27

      Gedsplace replied:
      Sock Cooker

  • Comment posted by Gedsplace, today at 22:23

    Just proves that those clubs with plenty of money will always be successful. Moneybags Fulham can buy the best players in the Championship whilst the likes of Birmingham struggle to survive with free transfers, loans, etc. Lee Bowyer is doing the best that he can with the resources available to him. Just hope that Blues can rid themselves of their current owners. Any rich Arabs out there?

    • Reply posted by Lastover, today at 22:27

      Lastover replied:
      Grapes...sour...

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 22:21

    I see this as blues 2 mitrivich 0 ha....ha...
    Fulham too good for championship now. Enjoy your time Fulham fans!

  • Comment posted by gold and black spanks blue and white cack, today at 22:19

    Oh no...
    You've only gone and lost again...
    Oh dear!

    😀😃😄😁😆😅Birmingham😅🤣🤣🤣🤣😂

  • Comment posted by ponyexpress, today at 22:18

    Your glorious club has been stolen from us by anonymous asset strippers. Don't give them any more of your money. New owners is the only answer. KRO

  • Comment posted by clodagh rubbish, today at 22:15

    Couldn’t beat Derby though

    • Reply posted by none set, today at 22:17

      none set replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 22:14

    Reckon in current form, Fulham would thrash some of the lesser prem teams like villa....

  • Comment posted by VUF, today at 22:09

    This can mean only one thing for Sat. Stoke 4-0 Fulham. 😄 UTP

    • Reply posted by none set, today at 22:15

      none set replied:
      At least you are laughing

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 22:09

    What a performance from Fulham by far the best team in the championship

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 22:08

    Well played again cottagers; you really are banging the goals 🥅 in for fun and will definitely fully deserve your promotion 👍

  • Comment posted by FFC65EBOURNE, today at 22:07

    As a Fulham fan since 1978 I can say that I've never seen anything like this run of results. Proud and Impressed in equal measures👏🏻👏🏻We are Fulham 🏁⚔️🐼

  • Comment posted by danology, today at 22:06

    Flipping hell Fulham are scoring at will

  • Comment posted by Red Fred, today at 22:05

    One season in the Prem, then back down again. It will be Groundhog Day all over again .!

    • Reply posted by none set, today at 22:10

      none set replied:
      Who cares, give it a good go again, and if not collect those parachute payments again. 👍😂😂

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:05

    Don’t get cocky Fulham fans Norwich done the same last year and look where they are in the Premier League now

    • Reply posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 22:08

      Welsh Rare Bit replied:
      Surely we can be a bit cocky after smashing 19 goals in a week!

  • Comment posted by fatgazz, today at 22:05

    Pity only 16000 turned up. Poor attendance for table topping team.

    • Reply posted by kenneth, today at 22:28

      kenneth replied:
      That's because they are building a new stand. Same stupid comments every game.

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 22:01

    Our goal difference surely won't be surpassed now, so that's basically an extra 1/2 point in fhe bag.

    Kudos to Brum though, thay came out to play 2nd half and did alright.

    • Reply posted by VanImpe, today at 22:06

      VanImpe replied:
      Good to see a player on the HYS.
      Selfies at the hairdressers tomorrow ?
      Latte's at the patisserie ?

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham26166470234754
2Bournemouth26147543232049
3Blackburn26147544281649
4QPR2513573830844
5West Brom26119631201142
6Middlesbrough2612683125642
7Huddersfield2711883330341
8Stoke2511593025538
9Coventry2410773328537
10Nottm Forest2610793328537
11Sheff Utd249693132-133
12Millwall258982728-133
13Preston258982932-333
14Blackpool2696112732-533
15Luton238873429532
16Bristol City2686123245-1330
17Swansea237792732-528
18Birmingham2677122639-1328
19Hull2565142031-1123
20Cardiff2565142644-1823
21Reading2584133045-1522
22Peterborough2454152148-2719
23Derby2681172524114
24Barnsley2428141636-2014
View full Championship table

