Barnsley v Stoke City

BarnsleyBarnsley19:45StokeStoke City
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|34
|22
|7
|5
|84
|29
|55
|73
|2
|Huddersfield
|36
|17
|11
|8
|49
|36
|13
|62
|3
|Bournemouth
|32
|18
|7
|7
|52
|29
|23
|61
|4
|Blackburn
|35
|16
|9
|10
|46
|36
|10
|57
|5
|QPR
|35
|16
|8
|11
|50
|41
|9
|56
|6
|Middlesbrough
|34
|16
|7
|11
|45
|36
|9
|55
|7
|Sheff Utd
|34
|15
|9
|10
|45
|35
|10
|54
|8
|Luton
|34
|15
|9
|10
|47
|39
|8
|54
|9
|Nottm Forest
|34
|14
|10
|10
|46
|34
|12
|52
|10
|Millwall
|34
|14
|10
|10
|37
|34
|3
|52
|11
|Coventry
|34
|14
|9
|11
|44
|41
|3
|51
|12
|Preston
|36
|12
|14
|10
|40
|40
|0
|50
|13
|West Brom
|35
|13
|10
|12
|37
|32
|5
|49
|14
|Blackpool
|35
|13
|9
|13
|41
|41
|0
|48
|15
|Stoke
|34
|12
|8
|14
|42
|39
|3
|44
|16
|Swansea
|33
|12
|8
|13
|37
|44
|-7
|44
|17
|Cardiff
|36
|12
|6
|18
|43
|55
|-12
|42
|18
|Birmingham
|36
|10
|10
|16
|42
|56
|-14
|40
|19
|Bristol City
|36
|11
|7
|18
|46
|65
|-19
|40
|20
|Hull
|36
|10
|7
|19
|30
|41
|-11
|37
|21
|Reading
|35
|10
|5
|20
|42
|68
|-26
|29
|22
|Derby
|36
|11
|12
|13
|36
|39
|-3
|24
|23
|Barnsley
|34
|5
|8
|21
|24
|50
|-26
|23
|24
|Peterborough
|34
|5
|6
|23
|24
|69
|-45
|21
Exploring the medicinal powers of early morning sunlight and how you could benefit from it
The incredible true story of an international women's team that overcame ridicule and rejection
Turn the volume up and let Alex transport you to your happy place with this selection of uplifting tunes