HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town3BlackpoolBlackpool2

Huddersfield 3-2 Blackpool: Sorba Thomas' late goals give Terriers dramatic win

Sorba Thomas (right) had only previously scored one goal for Huddersfield
Sorba Thomas (right) had only previously scored one goal for Huddersfield

Sorba Thomas scored two late goals as Huddersfield came from behind to beat 10-man Blackpool in dramatic fashion.

Jerry Yates put the visitors ahead inside the first minute before Danny Ward equalised a couple of minutes later and Gary Madine then restored Blackpool's lead.

But the visitors came under sustained pressure once defender Jordan Gabriel was sent off just after the hour mark.

And Wales winger Thomas netted twice in the space of four minutes in a rousing finale to clinch victory for his side.

A spate of postponements because of Covid-19 meant this was one of just two Boxing Day matches played in the Championship.

Huddersfield's win took them up to sixth in the table, while Blackpool remain 13th and have now lost five of their past six games.

The Seasiders made the perfect start courtesy of Yates' seventh goal of the season.

After Town defender Tom Lees' had lost possession, Josh Bowler threaded a pass through to Yates, who fired beyond keeper Lee Nicholls and into the far corner.

The hosts hit back quickly when Ward also took his goal tally for the season to seven, heading home Harry Toffolo's left-wing cross.

Blackpool regained the lead on 18 minutes. Keshi Anderson rode a challenge near the edge of the penalty area and crossed to the far post, where Madine climbed higher than Matty Pearson to head past Nicholls.

Worse followed for Huddersfield when Lees was stretchered off just before half-time after taking a blow to the face in an accidental collision with Madine.

But Town turned things around in the second half - helped by Gabriel's 61st-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence, following a foul on Lewis O'Brien.

Thomas exchanged passes with two team-mates before tucking away the 80th-minute equaliser and then fired in the winner from 15 yards out after Blackpool failed to clear a corner.

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Tom Lees had concussion and now we are going to follow the medical protocols.

"He will have a scan, but the message from the doctors is positive - even though we are going to miss him in the next game because we need to follow the normal protocol with this type of injury. The positive is that he is fine.

"He has this concussion because he is very brave. He is a player who is going to put his face where it is necessary to stop an opponent.

"He is one of those players who for me represents very well the values that we want to show on the pitch."

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley:

"I thought we had been the better team and were comfortable to that point (the sending-off), but it's very difficult to play the last 30 minutes with 10 men away from home and that decision had a massive impact on the outcome of the game.

"I don't want to go on about referees, but it's very difficult not to when he had such a big bearing on the game and I thought both bookings were very harsh.

"I've seen the clip back for the second yellow and Jordan is running forward and the ball is going out of play and their lad goes to play it down the line and then jumps in the air.

"He (O'Brien) is an experienced player who knew the situation and acted as if Jordan had crashed into him, but there was no contact at all.

"We can also talk about the first booking, because every foul isn't a yellow card and I think referees need to take a breather and think about things before they show them."

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 32LeesSubstituted forTurtonat 41'minutes
  • 23SarrSubstituted forRoweat 79'minutes
  • 16Thomas
  • 15HighSubstituted forRhodesat 59'minutes
  • 8O'Brien
  • 3ToffoloBooked at 33mins
  • 19HolmesBooked at 79minsSubstituted forKoromaat 79'minutes
  • 24Sinani
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 14Ruffels
  • 20Turton
  • 29Rowe
  • 31Schofield
  • 37Russell

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 4Lawrence-GabrielBooked at 61mins
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 23Grétarsson
  • 3Husband
  • 11BowlerSubstituted forSterlingat 65'minutes
  • 12Dougall
  • 16CareySubstituted forMitchellat 82'minutes
  • 10Anderson
  • 14MadineSubstituted forLaveryat 75'minutes
  • 9YatesSubstituted forKeoghat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Moore
  • 15Mitchell
  • 19Lavery
  • 22Hamilton
  • 26Keogh
  • 28John-Jules
  • 35Sterling
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Blackpool 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Blackpool 2.

  3. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Blackpool).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Blackpool. Kenneth Dougall tries a through ball, but Marvin Ekpiteta is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  7. Post update

    Daníel Grétarsson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Blackpool).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Turton with a through ball.

  11. Post update

    Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Blackpool).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 3, Blackpool 2. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James Husband.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Demetri Mitchell replaces Sonny Carey because of an injury.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Blackpool 2. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma replaces Duane Holmes.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Aaron Rowe replaces Naby Sarr.

  20. Booking

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Comment posted by goldfish4, today at 18:30

    Strange Game defended badly but scored three good goals including a late winner going our way for a change. A good three points for Town assisted by Gabriel getting himself sent off. Sixth in the table and back to back wins. I hope Lees is O.K. after that 'accidental' elbow mmm!

  • Comment posted by Stripeyterrier, today at 18:25

    I don't advocate it, but going behind 2 games in succession, and coming back to win both, shows the spirit we have in the side these days if nothing else. Just hope with goings on behind the scenes, we don't allow our best assets to leave in Jan.

  • Comment posted by plato, today at 18:25

    Rhodes made a big difference today and was one of the reasons we went on to win.

  • Comment posted by Alan Hirst, today at 18:15

    Two fantastic goals from Sorba .. Helped me combat once again having a game officiated by Jeremy Simpson !

  • Comment posted by FrancesFarmer1, today at 18:03

    Great to see Town winning after conceding so early. Building up a head of steam now just in time for the January transfer window and out best players to leave. Unless the owners are committed to moving the club forward.

  • Comment posted by ibby, today at 17:57

    What a cracking game that was had everything.

  • Comment posted by Robk4949, today at 17:55

    Hats of to Blackpool fans - best away support this year ...

    • Reply posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 18:30

      Yorkyterrier replied:
      Best fans definitely Coventry although Blackpool fans were good.

  • Comment posted by Fishinabarrel, today at 17:38

    Great way to clear my Xmas hangover.

    Town comeback win against ten men and I win an acca for a change, love it.

    • Reply posted by Stewart52, today at 18:45

      Stewart52 replied:
      That it a comeback win against 10 men, if Blackpool had kept 11 men on the pitch you wouldn't have won that game

  • Comment posted by NCroaker, today at 17:34

    Any result which curtains a promotion bid from a shambles of a Club is welcomed by myself and no doubt many others. 😉 😉😉

    • Reply posted by AndyBoothsCreakyKnees, today at 17:40

      AndyBoothsCreakyKnees replied:
      I might "like" this post if I could understand what it means!

  • Comment posted by cazza, today at 17:33

    I really don't know what to say this week after watching that so ....
    Merry Christmas to all football fans and let's hope things improve in the new year so we can carry on attending matches 👍

  • Comment posted by damian, today at 17:31

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by AndyBoothsCreakyKnees, today at 17:33

      AndyBoothsCreakyKnees replied:
      So did your lot.
      No game for you to lose at Anfield today.

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 17:29

    Well.. It seems the way Town need to play is give that early goal away. 😂To be honest both Blackpool goals were soft, we keep giving the ball away in dangerous areas and it almost always costs us a goal. I'm not sure JR's goal was offside but what about Sorba? Had a crap game, every cross/deadball was overhit then suddenly he turned it on and turned it around. Glad to see Toffs finding form too👍

    • Reply posted by mushroomfarmer, today at 18:41

      mushroomfarmer replied:
      Sorba? Had a crap game ....... suddenly he turned it on....

      Were you in the bar most of the game?

  • Comment posted by Ade Whitaker, today at 17:27

    Late Christmas present to Huddersfield, courtesy of Jordan Gabriel. Poorest player on the pitch, unusually!

    • Reply posted by AndyBoothsCreakyKnees, today at 17:31

      AndyBoothsCreakyKnees replied:
      We'll take it, thank you.
      Turning point - we never usually beat ten men.

  • Comment posted by AndyBoothsCreakyKnees, today at 17:23

    Astonishing on a number of fronts:
    Town come-from behind to win two games in a row; Town beat 10 men; Town win at Christmas.
    Pinch me - I must be dreaming!!

  • Comment posted by Moustachio, today at 17:20

    Arise Sir Sorba Thomas of Wales and Huddersfieldshire!

  • Comment posted by Voice of the Voyager, today at 17:17

    The Terriers start biting the opposition. Time to have some self belief in our abilities and take on anyone. Teams need to be fearful of us - and no stupid late goals either to throw games away. UTT

