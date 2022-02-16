Championship
PeterboroughPeterborough United0ReadingReading0

Peterborough United 0-0 Reading: Royals end seven-game losing run at Posh

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Peterborough v Reading
Peterborough have not scored in the Championship since drawing 2-2 at Birmingham last month

Reading ended their seven-game Championship losing run with a point from a goalless draw at relegation rivals Peterborough United.

Both sides had chances, with Karl Hein denying Posh's Jonson Clarke-Harris, Nathan Thompson and Reece Brown.

At the other end, Steven Benda produced fine saves to keep out a Tom Ince free-kick and Yakou Meite's drive.

John Swift also headed straight at Benda, while Posh's Joe Ward had a late effort cleared off the line.

Reading stay fourth from bottom of the table, one place and two points above Peterborough who have a game in hand.

Neither Posh manager Darren Ferguson nor under-fire Royals boss Veljko Paunovic looked too satisfied with the outcome, particularly the latter who headed straight down the tunnel after the customary handshake.

From a performance perspective there was probably more for Ferguson to be happy about as his side dictated the game for large periods, but they remain without a Championship goal in more than six hours of football going into Saturday's 'six-pointer' with another bottom-three side in Derby.

Posh created enough chances, with Ward in particular testing the defence with a string of free-kicks, but that crucial opening goal would not come, particularly as Michael Morrison made goal-line clearances from Jeando Fuchs's header and late on from Ward, and Josh Knight missed a key header from close range.

Paunovic can look to the return of Meite for positives after a long lay-off, but he will rue the missed opportunities that might have eased the pressure growing on his time in charge.

He was the subject of chants wanting change from sections of the away support, and could only watch helplessly as Lucas Joao fired straight at Benda having done the hard work, while Swift's header was an easy take for the German.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"It's 32 shots in two games, we've not scored a goal. The performance levels were good, but the result was rubbish for us.

"We were dominant first-half and we had the wind which helped. We spoke at half-time how we could cope with playing against it, but again second-half I felt we were pretty much the dominant team.

"We are finding it hard to do the hardest thing, which is score a goal. The performance came second tonight, it was about winning the game, but my players have done everything to win it but didn't get the break we need.

"We move on from a must-win game tonight to a must-win game on Saturday."

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We could have got all three points. It wasn't a pretty game and a difficult game to play with the weather conditions, for us who want to get the ball down and play.

"We adapted very well, the first half it was hard to exit with the ball from the backline, and get power on the ball. Once we did that, and put pressure on their backline, we had a couple of set-pieces that were dangerous.

"Second-half we had the advantage of the strong wind, we looked to play the ball in behind and rushed a bit.

"The conditions weren't good, we had to choose between being safe or being sorry. But the team showed amazing physical output, and amazing patience and cohesion, working hard and winning second-balls.

"The result of that was the chance we had at the end of the game that could have brought us all three points - Lucas Joao did everything right but the execution."

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Benda
  • 4ThompsonBooked at 89mins
  • 12Knight
  • 6Kent
  • 43CoulsonBooked at 46mins
  • 42Fuchs
  • 10BrownSubstituted forMarriottat 68'minutes
  • 18NorburnBooked at 21mins
  • 23Ward
  • 9Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forMortonat 82'minutes
  • 15PokuSubstituted forJonesat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Szmodics
  • 11Grant
  • 13Cornell
  • 14Marriott
  • 17Jones
  • 20Morton
  • 24Mumba

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Hein
  • 17YiadomBooked at 90mins
  • 4Morrison
  • 3HolmesBooked at 86mins
  • 21Baba
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 11MeiteSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 82'minutes
  • 10Swift
  • 9Ince
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 5McIntyre
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 22Southwood
  • 32Camara
  • 37Leavy
  • 39Clarke
  • 49Abrefa
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamReading
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Peterborough United 0, Reading 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Reading 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ward (Peterborough United).

  4. Post update

    Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).

  6. Post update

    John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Booking

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).

  10. Booking

    Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).

  12. Post update

    Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Josh Knight (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lucas João (Reading).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United).

  16. Post update

    Danny Drinkwater (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Thomas Holmes (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Holmes (Reading).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas João (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 16th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR31157946361052
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd3013893933647
9West Brom31121093426846
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry30128103936344
13Stoke30127113832643
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool31118123437-341
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Cardiff31105163850-1235
20Hull3296172636-1033
21Reading3185183660-2423
22Peterborough3056192360-3721
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport