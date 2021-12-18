Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts restored their seven-point lead at the top of Scottish League 2 after a thumping 4-0 win away to Stranraer.

Cowdenbeath claimed a rare point with a 0-0 draw at home to Albion Rovers.

However, they remain six points adrift at the bottom after ninth-placed Elgin City fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Stenhousemuir.

Annan Athletic beat Stirling Albion 3-2, while Forfar won 4-0 against Edinburgh City on Friday.

Kelty had the points all but secured by half-time after Sean Burns own goal was added to by Jordon Foster and Nathan Austin. And Austin added a fourth in 54 minutes as the league leaders remain unbeaten.

Second-place Forfar had won by the same scoreline the night before away to Edinburgh City, with Andy Munro, Stefan McCluskey and Steven Anderson all scoring in the first half, and Matthew Aitken adding a fourth.

Daniel Scally scored twice for Stirling Albion in the seventh and last minutes, but Chris Johnston and Troy Goss's goals had given Annan a 2-1 lead before Jack Leitch was sent off in the 55th minute.

Robb McCartney made it 3-1 in 76 minutes before Scally's late counter.

Michael Miller and Thomas Orr scored within the first 17 minutes to give Stenhousemuir a 2-0 lead away to Elgin.

However, Kane Hester pulled one back before half-time, and despite Tom Grivosti's red card with eight minutes to go, Darryl McHardy levelled in the 91st minute.