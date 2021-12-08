Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Harlee Dean started the season as Birmingham City's captain

Birmingham City have placed defender Harlee Dean on the transfer list.

The 30-year-old club captain has not featured in the last four fixtures and is now seen as surplus to requirements.

Dean has made over 170 appearances for the Blues since joining on a free transfer from Brentford in August 2017.

"We've had a discussion with Harlee, we've said this is a club in transition and Harlee is one of the players we'll be looking to move on in January," head coach Lee Bowyer told BBC Radio WM.

Birmingham suffered a 4-0 defeat at Blackburn on Saturday and are 17th in the Championship after winning just one of their past seven games.

Another defender, Marc Roberts, recently agreed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at St Andrew's until 2024.