Livingston manager David Martindale says the rules regarding Covid-hit clubs are unfair

Livingston will continue to use one bus because they "need the game called off" in the event of a Covid outbreak, says manager David Martindale.

Some Scottish Premiership clubs use more than one coach to limit how many players are deemed as close contacts should a passenger test positive.

Martindale says it is "unfair" a game must go ahead if a team has 13 players, including a goalkeeper, aged over 18.

"I'm taking one bus," he said before his side's game with Ross County.

"And I'm hoping to God the game gets cancelled, which gives an opportunity to replay it at a later date. I can't afford to go into a game with 10 players missing.

"We've got 60 staff working at this club. If we get relegated, 30 lose their jobs, and 90% of my players have relegation clauses [allowing them to leave]. This club is done [if they get relegated]."

With Omicron now the dominant variant in Scotland amid a surge in cases, Martindale says football faces impending "chaos" unless further action is taken.

Following Covid outbreaks at Dundee United and St Mirren this week, Premiership clubs are required to conduct daily tests from Monday in a bid to complete the busy festive period fixture schedule.

But Martindale believes a circuit breaker may be necessary, with the top flight due to shut down on 4 January for two weekends.

"Inaction's going to lead to problems," he told BBC Sportsound. "We need to get our heads together on how we get through this.

"For anybody to think we're not facing a Covid tsunami in the next two days to six weeks, their heads are in the sand.

"When we were in lockdown it was far easier for clubs to manage because the players were going home to a bubble.

"Society is open now, so that's making the job of the club [more difficult]. There's 75% of a player's life that we can't control."