AtalantaAtalanta1RomaRoma4

Atalanta 1-4 Roma: Tammy Abraham scores twice and Chris Smalling also nets

Roma celebrate
Tammy Abraham (second left) has scored 12 goals for Roma this season

Tammy Abraham netted twice and fellow Englishman Chris Smalling was also on the scoresheet to give Roma an impressive Serie A win at Atalanta.

Abraham bundled home after just 57 seconds and smashed in Roma's fourth to take his tally to 12 for the season.

Smalling converted a smart finish at the back post, while midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo had put Roma 2-0 in front.

Bryan Cristante's own goal before half-time pulled one back for Atalanta, who also had a goal disallowed for offside.

Centre-back Jose Luis Palomino thought he had equalised for the home side for 2-2 but his goal was ruled out.

Smalling scored just four minutes later and Abraham thumped in a first-time finish to move Roma up to fifth in the table.

Line-ups

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Musso
  • 2Tolói
  • 6Palomino
  • 19DjimsitiSubstituted forMurielat 34'minutes
  • 33HateboerSubstituted forZappacostaat 78'minutes
  • 15de RoonBooked at 7mins
  • 11Freuler
  • 13PezzellaSubstituted forMaehleat 78'minutes
  • 72IlicicSubstituted forMalinovskyiat 45'minutes
  • 91Zapata
  • 88PasalicSubstituted forAl Miranchukat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Maehle
  • 7Koopmeiners
  • 9Muriel
  • 18Malinovskyi
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Rossi
  • 32Pessina
  • 57Sportiello
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 66Lovato
  • 77Zappacosta
  • 99Piccoli

Roma

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniBooked at 74mins
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 49mins
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 17VeretoutSubstituted forKumbullaat 90+1'minutes
  • 4Cristante
  • 77MkhitaryanSubstituted forCalafioriat 89'minutes
  • 5Viña
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 9minsSubstituted forShomurodovat 69'minutes
  • 9AbrahamSubstituted forBoveat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Villar
  • 11Pérez
  • 13Calafiori
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 55Darboe
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atalanta 1, Roma 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atalanta 1, Roma 4.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Marash Kumbulla replaces Jordan Veretout.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Edoardo Bove replaces Tammy Abraham.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luis Muriel following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Aleksey Miranchuk (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Veretout (Roma).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskyi with a through ball.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Riccardo Calafiori replaces Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

  10. Post update

    Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ibañez (Roma).

  12. Post update

    Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Eldor Shomurodov (Roma).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marten de Roon.

  15. Post update

    Marten de Roon (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Atalanta 1, Roma 4. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joakim Maehle (Atalanta).

  20. Post update

    Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

