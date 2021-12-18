Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tammy Abraham (second left) has scored 12 goals for Roma this season

Tammy Abraham netted twice and fellow Englishman Chris Smalling was also on the scoresheet to give Roma an impressive Serie A win at Atalanta.

Abraham bundled home after just 57 seconds and smashed in Roma's fourth to take his tally to 12 for the season.

Smalling converted a smart finish at the back post, while midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo had put Roma 2-0 in front.

Bryan Cristante's own goal before half-time pulled one back for Atalanta, who also had a goal disallowed for offside.

Centre-back Jose Luis Palomino thought he had equalised for the home side for 2-2 but his goal was ruled out.

Smalling scored just four minutes later and Abraham thumped in a first-time finish to move Roma up to fifth in the table.