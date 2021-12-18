Match ends, Atalanta 1, Roma 4.
Tammy Abraham netted twice and fellow Englishman Chris Smalling was also on the scoresheet to give Roma an impressive Serie A win at Atalanta.
Abraham bundled home after just 57 seconds and smashed in Roma's fourth to take his tally to 12 for the season.
Smalling converted a smart finish at the back post, while midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo had put Roma 2-0 in front.
Bryan Cristante's own goal before half-time pulled one back for Atalanta, who also had a goal disallowed for offside.
Centre-back Jose Luis Palomino thought he had equalised for the home side for 2-2 but his goal was ruled out.
Smalling scored just four minutes later and Abraham thumped in a first-time finish to move Roma up to fifth in the table.
Line-ups
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Musso
- 2Tolói
- 6Palomino
- 19DjimsitiSubstituted forMurielat 34'minutes
- 33HateboerSubstituted forZappacostaat 78'minutes
- 15de RoonBooked at 7mins
- 11Freuler
- 13PezzellaSubstituted forMaehleat 78'minutes
- 72IlicicSubstituted forMalinovskyiat 45'minutes
- 91Zapata
- 88PasalicSubstituted forAl Miranchukat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Maehle
- 7Koopmeiners
- 9Muriel
- 18Malinovskyi
- 28Demiral
- 31Rossi
- 32Pessina
- 57Sportiello
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 66Lovato
- 77Zappacosta
- 99Piccoli
Roma
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23ManciniBooked at 74mins
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 49mins
- 2Karsdorp
- 17VeretoutSubstituted forKumbullaat 90+1'minutes
- 4Cristante
- 77MkhitaryanSubstituted forCalafioriat 89'minutes
- 5Viña
- 22ZanioloBooked at 9minsSubstituted forShomurodovat 69'minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forBoveat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Villar
- 11Pérez
- 13Calafiori
- 14Shomurodov
- 21Mayoral
- 24Kumbulla
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 55Darboe
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 1, Roma 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Marash Kumbulla replaces Jordan Veretout.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Edoardo Bove replaces Tammy Abraham.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luis Muriel following a set piece situation.
Post update
Aleksey Miranchuk (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Veretout (Roma).
Post update
Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskyi with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Riccardo Calafiori replaces Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Post update
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ibañez (Roma).
Post update
Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eldor Shomurodov (Roma).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marten de Roon.
Post update
Marten de Roon (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 1, Roma 4. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov.
Post update
Foul by Joakim Maehle (Atalanta).
Post update
Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- A gift for my dad: How a community brought a heart-warming old recording back to life
- The Footballer's Football Podcast: Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio share their worst dressing-room pranks!