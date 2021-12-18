Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona3ElcheElche2

Barcelona 3-2 Elche: Nico Gonzalez scores late winner

Nico Gonzalez
Nico Gonzalez scored Barcelona's winner in the 85th minute

Substitute Nico Gonzalez scored a late winner as Barcelona edged past Elche in La Liga to end their three-game winless run in all competitions.

Ferran Jutgla headed in an opener for the hosts after 16 minutes before 17-year-old Gavi grabbed his first La Liga goal with a superb solo effort.

Substitutes Tete Morente and Pere Milla then stunned the hosts as Elche scored twice in as many minutes to draw level.

But Gonzalez poked into the top corner five minutes from time to win it.

It means Xavi's side sit seventh, three points off a Champions League spot and 15 behind leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona had failed to win their previous three outings, with a 2-2 draw at Osasuna last Sunday following defeats by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Real Betis in La Liga.

Jutgla saw an effort ruled out for offside inside 90 seconds but the summer signing did not have to wait long for his first goal at the Nou Camp, heading in Ousmane Dembele's corner.

The impressive Gavi added a second three minutes later, flicking the ball through his legs on the turn and running directly at the defence before picking out the bottom corner.

But Barcelona momentarily collapsed in the second half, conceding twice in two minutes as first Morente fired into the roof of the net and then Milla headed in at the back post after the hosts gave the ball away.

It was an inspired double change from boss Francisco Rodríguez, who saw the substitutes score within five minutes of being brought on.

Elche looked to have earned a hard-fought point, only for to ball to drop to Gonzalez, who finished smartly to earn Xavi's young side all three points.

Elche remain 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 79mins
  • 15Lenglet
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de JongSubstituted forPuig Martíat 76'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 7Dembélé
  • 29JutglàSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 72'minutes
  • 33EzzalzouliSubstituted forBalde Martínezat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 34Sanz
  • 38Jaime

Elche

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Badia
  • 14Palacios Zapata
  • 3RocoBooked at 86mins
  • 4González
  • 22MojicaSubstituted forSánchez Guillénat 83'minutes
  • 17Ferrández PomaresSubstituted forMorente Olivaat 45'minutes
  • 23MarconeSubstituted forGumbauat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 21MascarellSubstituted forGutiérrez Parejoat 60'minutes
  • 16Chaves de la TorreSubstituted forMillaat 59'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 12Pérez
  • 9Boyé

Substitutes

  • 2Gumbau
  • 7Carrillo
  • 8Gutiérrez Parejo
  • 10Milla
  • 11Morente Oliva
  • 15Pastore
  • 19Barragán
  • 20Piatti
  • 24Sánchez Guillén
  • 25Werner
  • 26Donald
  • 33Carmona Álamo
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas
Attendance:
41,664

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamElche
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 3, Elche 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Elche 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Raúl Guti (Elche).

  6. Post update

    Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Raúl Guti (Elche).

  8. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Enzo Roco (Elche).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Balde replaces Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

  11. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).

  13. Booking

    Enzo Roco (Elche) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 3, Elche 2. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gavi.

  15. Post update

    Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Helibelton Palacios (Elche).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Josema replaces Johan Mojica because of an injury.

  18. Booking

    Eric García (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    Lucas Pérez (Elche) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid17133139152442
2Sevilla16104226111534
3Real Betis17103430181233
4Rayo Vallecano189362618830
5Atl Madrid168532718929
6Real Sociedad188552020029
7Barcelona177642821727
8Valencia176742623325
9Espanyol186572021-123
10Villarreal175752118322
11Osasuna175751721-422
12Ath Bilbao174941312121
13Celta Vigo185582022-220
14Mallorca174851623-720
15Granada163761724-716
16Elche183691827-915
17Alavés1743101324-1115
18Cádiz172781531-1613
19Getafe172691120-912
20Levante170891632-168
View full Spanish La Liga table

