Luke Campbell's equaliser was the 200th goal Jersey Bulls have scored since their formation in 2019

Ten-man Jersey Bulls battled back from a goal down to end 2021 with a 2-1 win over Knaphill at Springfield.

Goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet was sent off after 30 minutes for handling the ball outside the area and Timmy Taylor converted the resulting free-kick.

Luke Campbell levelled seven minutes before the break as the 10-man hosts had the better of the possession.

Lorne Bickley made it 2-1 with 18 minutes to go as the islanders threatened in the second half.

Sol Solomon hit the bar in the final five minutes as Jersey end the year second in the Combined Counties Premier South, a point off leaders Walton and Hersham with two games in hand.