Alexis Sanchez is in his third year at Inter

Alexis Sanchez scored for a third game in a row as Serie A leaders Inter Milan thrashed bottom-of-the-table Salernitana to move four points clear.

The ex-Arsenal and Manchester United forward scored his side's third to take his tally for the season to four goals.

Ivan Perisic had opened the scoring early on before Denzel Dumfries made it 2-0 before half-time.

After Sanchez's goal, Lautaro Martinez struck and Roberto Gagliardini wrapped up the win late on.

Inter are top with 43 points from 18 games but have played a game more than their rivals.