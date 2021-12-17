Italian Serie A
SalernitanaSalernitana0Inter MilanInter Milan5

Salernitana 0-5 Inter Milan: Alexis Sanchez scores in convincing win for Serie A leaders

Alexis Sanchez scores against Salernitana on Friday
Alexis Sanchez is in his third year at Inter

Alexis Sanchez scored for a third game in a row as Serie A leaders Inter Milan thrashed bottom-of-the-table Salernitana to move four points clear.

The ex-Arsenal and Manchester United forward scored his side's third to take his tally for the season to four goals.

Ivan Perisic had opened the scoring early on before Denzel Dumfries made it 2-0 before half-time.

After Sanchez's goal, Lautaro Martinez struck and Roberto Gagliardini wrapped up the win late on.

Inter are top with 43 points from 18 games but have played a game more than their rivals.

Line-ups

Salernitana

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Fiorillo
  • 33Delli Carri
  • 23GyömbérBooked at 53minsSubstituted forZorteaat 80'minutes
  • 26Bogdan
  • 31Gagliolo
  • 19RanieriSubstituted forJaroszynskiat 71'minutes
  • 22Obi
  • 20KastanosSubstituted forSchiavoneat 61'minutes
  • 18Coulibaly
  • 25SimySubstituted forDjuricat 61'minutes
  • 7RibérySubstituted forGondoat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Jaroszynski
  • 8Schiavone
  • 11Djuric
  • 14Di Tacchio
  • 15Gondo
  • 21Zortea
  • 24Kechrida
  • 72Belec
  • 96Guerrieri

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 56'minutes
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23BarellaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forVidalat 56'minutes
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forGagliardiniat 71'minutes
  • 20CalhanogluBooked at 76mins
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forKolarovat 78'minutes
  • 7SánchezSubstituted forMartínezat 56'minutes
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Vecino
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 37Skriniar
  • 46Zanotti
  • 48Satriano
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamSalernitanaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home10
Away23
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 5.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Pawel Jaroszynski.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

  7. Post update

    Pawel Jaroszynski (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Schiavone (Salernitana).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 5. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milan Djuric (Salernitana) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cedric Gondo with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Obi (Salernitana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cedric Gondo.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milan Djuric (Salernitana) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cedric Gondo.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Nadir Zortea replaces Norbert Gyömbér.

  18. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Pawel Jaroszynski (Salernitana).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Ivan Perisic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 17th December 2021

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan18134148153343
2AC Milan17123236191739
3Atalanta17114237201737
4Napoli17113334132136
5Fiorentina1710073122930
6Roma179172619728
7Juventus178452317628
8Lazio188463633328
9Empoli178272729-226
10Bologna177372429-524
11Hellas Verona176563330323
12Sassuolo176562826223
13Torino176472218422
14Sampdoria175392533-818
15Udinese173862228-617
16Venezia174491630-1416
17Spezia1733111738-2112
18Cagliari171791734-1710
19Genoa1817101937-1810
20Salernitana1822141142-318
View full Italian Serie A table

