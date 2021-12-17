Match ends, Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 5.
Alexis Sanchez scored for a third game in a row as Serie A leaders Inter Milan thrashed bottom-of-the-table Salernitana to move four points clear.
The ex-Arsenal and Manchester United forward scored his side's third to take his tally for the season to four goals.
Ivan Perisic had opened the scoring early on before Denzel Dumfries made it 2-0 before half-time.
After Sanchez's goal, Lautaro Martinez struck and Roberto Gagliardini wrapped up the win late on.
Inter are top with 43 points from 18 games but have played a game more than their rivals.
Line-ups
Salernitana
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Fiorillo
- 33Delli Carri
- 23GyömbérBooked at 53minsSubstituted forZorteaat 80'minutes
- 26Bogdan
- 31Gagliolo
- 19RanieriSubstituted forJaroszynskiat 71'minutes
- 22Obi
- 20KastanosSubstituted forSchiavoneat 61'minutes
- 18Coulibaly
- 25SimySubstituted forDjuricat 61'minutes
- 7RibérySubstituted forGondoat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jaroszynski
- 8Schiavone
- 11Djuric
- 14Di Tacchio
- 15Gondo
- 21Zortea
- 24Kechrida
- 72Belec
- 96Guerrieri
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 56'minutes
- 2Dumfries
- 23BarellaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forVidalat 56'minutes
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forGagliardiniat 71'minutes
- 20CalhanogluBooked at 76mins
- 14PerisicSubstituted forKolarovat 78'minutes
- 7SánchezSubstituted forMartínezat 56'minutes
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 8Vecino
- 10Martínez
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 37Skriniar
- 46Zanotti
- 48Satriano
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 5.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Pawel Jaroszynski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Post update
Pawel Jaroszynski (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andrea Schiavone (Salernitana).
Goal!
Goal! Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 5. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Milan Djuric (Salernitana) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cedric Gondo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joel Obi (Salernitana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cedric Gondo.
Post update
Hand ball by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Milan Djuric (Salernitana) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cedric Gondo.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Nadir Zortea replaces Norbert Gyömbér.
Post update
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Pawel Jaroszynski (Salernitana).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Ivan Perisic.